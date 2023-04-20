O'Connor names side for semi-final clash with Tipp

Jack O’Connor has called on 12 of the Kerry team that started last year’s All-Ireland final win over Galway for Saturday’s Munster semi-final against Tipperary in Fitzgerald Stadium (4pm throw-in).

Two of the missing trio, Brian Ó Beaglaóich and Stephen O’Brien, are named on the bench and David Moran is retired. They along with Mike Breen had not been part of a 2023 matchday squad up to this point.

Coming in for them are Paul Murphy in the half-back line, Dara Moynihan at wing-forward and Tony Brosnan in the full-forward but he will be expected to drift out as he did during the recent Allianz League Division 1 campaign.

Diarmuid O’Connor and Paul Geaney make their first starts of the year for Kerry having come off the bench in the last two league games against Roscommon and Galway.

In the province’s other SFC semi-final on Saturday, Limerick are set to give two championship debutants to Barry Coleman and Cathal Downes. Clare make one personnel switch from the win over Cork, Darren O’Neill coming into midfielder for Cathal O’Connor who he replaced in that quarter-final.

Roscommon makes no alterations to their named line-up for the Connacht SFC semi-final clash against Galway in Dr Hyde Park from the 15 that began last Sunday week’s win over Mayo.

Armagh’s Rian O’Neill is listed among the bench in the 26-man panel for their Ulster quarter-final against Cavan in Breffni Kingspan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Shane O’Brien and Adam English have been included in Limerick’s U20 team to face Clare this evening thus ruling them out of the seniors’ clash with Waterford on Sunday.

KERRY (SFC v Tipperary): S. Ryan; G. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; P. Murphy, T. Morley, G. White; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea, P. Clifford; T. Brosnan, D. Clifford, P. Geaney.

Subs: S. Murphy, D. Casey, B. Ó Beaglaóich, A. Spillane, B.D. O’Sullivan, R. Murphy, K. Spillane, D. O’Sullivan, M. Burns, M. Breen, S. O’Brien.

CLARE (SFC v Limerick): S. Ryan; M. Doherty, C. Brennan, C. Rouine; C. Russell, J. Malone, D. Walsh; D. Bohannon, D. O’Neill; P. Lillis, E. McMahon, D. Coughlan; E. Cleary, K. Sexton, P. Collins.

Subs: D. Sexton, G. Cooney, M. Garry, A. Griffin, S. Griffin, D. Nagle, R. Lanigan, M. McInerney, C. O’Connor, A. Sweeney, I. Ugweru.

LIMERICK (SFC v Clare): D. O’Sullivan; M. Donovan, S. O’Dea, B. Fanning; B. Coleman, I Corbett (c), J. Liston; C. Fahy, C. Downes; C. Sheehan, C. McSweeney, P. Maher; J. Naughton, B. Donovan, H. Bourke.

Subs: A. O’Sullivan, G. Brown, D. Connolly, T. Griffin, D. Lyons, T. McCarthy, P. Nash, R. O’Connor, L. O’Sullivan, J. Ryan, C. Woulfe.

ROSCOMMON (SFC v Galway): C. Carroll; C. Hussey, C. Daly, D. Murray; N. Daly, B. Stack (c), E. McCormack; K. Doyle, D. Ruane; C. Murtagh, C. Lennon, E. Smith; B. O’Carroll, D. Smith, D. Murtagh. Subs: C. Lavin, C. Walsh, R. Dolan, N. Kilroy, R. Hughes, R. Fallon, C. McKeon, C. Cox, C. Connolly, P. Casey, D. Cregg.

ARMAGH (SFC v Cavan): E. Rafferty; C. O’Neill, A. McKay, A. Forker; G. McCabe, C. Mackin, B. McCambridge; B. Crealey, S. McPartlan; S. Campbell, J. Hall, J. Duffy; R. Grugan, A. Murnin, C. Turbitt.

Subs: S. McGill, C. Higgins, C. Mackin, C. Cumiskey, R. McQuillan, S. Sheridan, J. Burns, O. Conaty, R. O’Neill, A. Nugent, C. McConville.

KERRY (SHC v Kildare): J.B. O’Halloran; D. Shanahan, C. Trant, P. O’Connor, E. Ross, E. Murphy, E. Leen; F. Mackessy, K. O’Connor; M. Leane, J. Conway, S. Conway; G. Dooley (c), B. Barrett, C. Walsh.

Subs: L. Dee, S. Weir, T. Brick, M. Doyle, J. Diggins, N. Mulcahy, D. Goggin, P. Lucid, K. Carmody, P. Boyle, D. Collins.

WESTMEATH (SHC v Kilkenny): N. Conaty; D. Egerton, C. Shaw, J. Bermingham; R. Greville, T. Doyle, A. Craig; D. Glennon, S. McGovern; S. Clavin, J. Boyle, E. Keyes; K. Regan, C. Doyle, D. Clinton.

Subs: C. Bracken, C. McCormack, A. Ennis, G. Greville, C. Boyle, D. McNicholas, N. Mitchell, J. Gillen, N. O’Brien, E. Daly, M. Daly.

WATERFORD (SHC v Limerick): B. Nolan; C. Gleeson, C. Prunty, M. Fitzgerald; C. Lyons, T. de Búrca, J. Fagan, D. Lyons, J. Barron (j-c); N. Montgomery, D. Hutchinson, M. Kiely; C. Dunford, S. Bennett (j-c), J. Prendergast.

Subs: S. O'Brien, C. Ryan, T. Barron, C. Daly, P. Hogan, K. Mahony, A. Gleeson, Paudie Fitzgerald, Patrick Fitzgerald, P. Curran, P. Leavey.

TIPPERARY (SFC v Kerry): M. O'Reilly; S. O'Connell, J. Feehan, W. Eviston; K. Fahey, Colman Kennedy, C. O'Shaughnessy; M. Russell, J. Kennedy; E. Moloney, T. Doyle, K. Ryan; S. O'Brien (c), S. Quirke, C. Deely.

Subs: K. Beben, L. Boland, D. Brennan, C. Cadell, M. Kehoe, Conal Kennedy, D. Leahy, T. Maher, L. McGrath, S. O'Connor, M. O'Shea.