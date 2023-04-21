Ulster Bank permanently shuts the doors of its remaining 63 branches

Ulster Bank announced that its remaining 63 branches and ATM services will close permanently today as part of its phased withdrawal from the retail banking market in the Republic.
Those customers who continue to have an account with Ulster Bank are being urged to take action and move to a new banking services provider.
The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) and Safeguarding Ireland have assured customers that dedicated phonelines and supports for vulnerable customers moving bank account, as well as their carers, remain in place across all five retail banks.
The banking representative body also said customers can use the guide on its website which details the different types of circumstances which may require additional assistance when moving account providers.
Less than 5% of known vulnerable customers use the Ulster Bank branch network currently, the bank stated.
In January, Ulster Bank gave its customers notice of the closure of its branch network, with branches ceasing transactions at the end of March.
The bank, which has been in Ireland for almost 200 years, had a total of 88 branches across the country. Permanent TSB acquired 25 of them as part of a €25m investment programme to expand in the market as its competitor prepared to exit.
Nearly all of Ulster Bank personal current and deposit accounts and 91% of business accounts are either closed, have been materially wound down, or left inactive.