Meet the Cork star of Luther who still doesn't get recognised in the street 

His screen credits include such iconic projects as a Bond movie, a Star Wars epic and the much-loved Father Ted. His latest thriller spent three weeks as Netflix’s most-watched movie globally.

Yet Cork actor Dermot Crowley goes about his days largely unrecognised - and that is fine with him. Sometimes, he laughs, he notices people trying to place him. “Occasionally, people kind of think they recognise the face but they think I might have been a dentist that they went to a few years ago!”

For many decades, the Douglas actor has been notching up a great variety of projects on stage and screen. Luther: The Fallen Sun - in which he reprises his role as the straight-talking and intuitive Martin Schenk - has been a smash hit for Netflix. It gave Crowley the chance to work on a standalone movie opposite Idris Elba, having co-starred with the star on the small screen over many years.

He played General Madine in Star Wars’ Return of the Jedi, and Kamp in Octopussy, while his role as Father Liam Deliverance saw him assist Father Ted at the Lovely Girls competition. His theatre work has made him a regular on Broadway and the West End. Most recently, he came home to work with Florence Pugh on The Wonder.

Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley and Jamie Payne at the US premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun in New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

It’s been a remarkable career, following a very early disappointment when illness caused him to miss a coveted role in the nativity play in his Cork school.

“I went to Turner's Cross Convent, to the junior school, and the first Christmas they were putting on a nativity play,” he recalls. “I was cast as the third shepherd, and before the play happened, I got measles and couldn't do it.

“We eventually got to see the play without me in it. They'd promoted somebody else into the role of the third shepherd. I remember being incandescent, with four-year-old rage, that there was somebody else up there instead of me,” Crowley laughs.

It was an early sign of a passion for performance that was to serve him well, and Crowley is thankful that he got some breaks along the way.

“I went to Turner's Cross school and Coláiste Chriost Rí. I was kind of blessed with luck in that my English teacher was John O’Shea - he was one of the founding members of the Everyman Theatre, along with Seán Ó Tuama and Rachel Burrows.

“I suppose he must have seen something because I started doing small parts in shows in Everyman Theatre. The late, great Jim Stack was an elocution and drama teacher, as well as producing plays in the Opera House, and I went to his drama classes in the School of Music. The bug hit me really seriously. I felt comfortable on the stage - I thought, ‘I'm home’. I kind of knew that with a fair wind, I was going to try and become an actor.”

Dermot Crowley and his wife Suzanne Crowley attend the US premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun in New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Well aware that acting was a precarious career that was difficult to break into, he took an arts degree at UCC (where he spent much of his time working on plays), followed by a HDip that saw him teaching for a time at his former school.

“In the meantime, that particular summer, which was 1968, RTÉ put an ad on the back of the Irish Times for Radio Eireann Rep, this wonderful acting company. The studios were at the top of the GPO.

“They auditioned 50 of us then of the 50, they offered seven of us a two-year contract. That's how I became a professional actor, it started me off. Because there were no drama schools at the time, there was nothing you could do apart from knocking on the door of the Abbey and saying: ‘Will you let me become an actor?’

“When I started off in the business, you had no choice. You either stayed in Dublin, hope to get into Tolka Row, or RTÉ, or you took the boat to England. Lots of very famous Irish actors like Jim Norton and TP McKenna and Milo O'Shea and all of that generation, they found that they had to go because there wasn't enough work here to make a living let alone have a family. They generally went over in a play. I went over with Siobhán McKenna, god rest her noble beautiful soul, in a production of Juno and the Peacock.”

Dermot Crowley as General Madine in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

He was thrilled to get to work on the Luther movie having spent years developing the character of Schenk in the TV series, where he first started working with a young Idris Elba many years ago.

“He was originally described as having a razor sharp brain. He came into the middle of the first series, basically to try and find out if Luther stepped over the line or was acting on a criminal level. After I did that first episode, Neil Cross, who lives in New Zealand and has written every single one of them, got in touch with me and said that he liked what I was doing and would I like to do more.

“We started shooting the first one in 2009. Idris had come from big success in America where he was discovered in The Wire. It was a really big thing for him (when) he took on Luther. It was a big journey for him - absolutely everything was on his shoulders. The show was named after him, he's the undisputed lead. And as the years went on, and his star grew brighter, and he became the big charismatic film star that he is today, his confidence, to be able to shoulder Luther, just grew and grew. He's delightful, and dead easy to work with.” Though based largely in London, Crowley has a home in the Beara Peninsula where he spends much of his time. He bought a house there after becoming beguiled by the region while filming the drama Falling For a Dancer.

“I owe all the joy in my life that Beara brings to me to Deirdre Purcell, God rest her who I miss so much.

“She wrote Falling for a Dancer, which was a four part series, all filmed on the Beara Peninsula. I remember calling my wife Suzanne and saying: ‘I can't leave this place behind’. We were filming there for 10 weeks. Every time I had a day off, I'd drive around looking for somewhere to buy a plot and eventually found Eyeries village. We've been there for the last 20 years or more. I love it to bits.” Now in his seventh decade he is as busy as ever, with two new projects on the way. They include the forthcoming Irish feature Baltimore. “It’s about the raid on Russborough house, where all the paintings were stolen belonging to Alfred Beit, the Goyas and Gainsboroughs and Rubens. Another thing I'm about to start is called a Gentleman in Moscow, which is from a rather wonderful novel about a Russian count. Ewan McGregor is playing the lead role in that.”