Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Aoibhinn Ní Shuilleabhean, chairwoman of the Citizens' Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, at the launch of the Assembly's report. Picture: PA

Farmers have 'serious concerns' about biodiversity report: The country’s main farming body has expressed “serious concerns” about the report of the Citizens' Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, suggesting some of its recommendations “could actually be counter-productive to the overall objective of protecting biodiversity”. >>READ MORE.

The mighty quins: Cork farmer welcomes 'one-in-a-million' lamb quintuplets: A Cork farmer has witnessed a "one in a million" occurrence when a quintuplet of lambs was born on his farm near Minane Bridge in Co Cork. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Thoughts on BusConnects while taking a short bus journey in Cork: If the traffic ban isn’t enforced on St Patrick's Street, what hope with enforcing new rules and procedures for BusConnects? >>READ MORE.

Government planning new maximum sentence for assaulting gardaí: A new maximum sentence for assaulting gardaí as well as new powers for guards to implement antisocial behaviour orders (ASBOs) are among the goals for the Department of Justice for 2023. >>READ MORE.

Most existing methods to tackle conspiracy beliefs are ineffective, study finds: A new study has found that most existing methods to tackle conspiracy theories are ineffective but, methods focused on critical thinking or having an analytical mindset are more promising. >>READ MORE.

Former National Irish bank at South Mall. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Former Cork bank to be converted into hotel and music venue for 'Instagram generation': A former bank on South Mall is set to be converted into a hotel “the likes of which Cork has never seen” following its purchase by a prominent hotelier for a sum believed to be in excess of €3m. >>READ MORE.

Augusta National could have provided a huge lift in elevating the stature of Europe’s leading players: After Masters chairman Fred Ridley hinted in December about potential changes to the qualification criteria to get into the Masters, Wednesday’s announcement of one new category and a couple of minor semantic tweaks was pretty disappointing. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: I'm travelling to the Philippines with a GAA team to build a school: Growing up in a small community like Douglas, Cork, sporting groups were the lifeline for many of us young boys and girls. >>READ MORE.

Ireland In 50 Albums, No 11: The Talkies, by Girl Band: The 2019 release of Gilla Band’s second album The Talkies (under their former sobriquet of Girl Band) has arguably become a waypoint for a new generation of post-punk bands in Ireland. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Scattered showers will become more isolated this morning, leaving a bright and largely dry day with sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.