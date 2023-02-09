Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, February 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Anti-migrant protestors 'targeting healthcare workers at hospitals': The Government has been told of a number of incidents during which protestors targeted nurses on their way to and from work at a busy Dublin teaching hospital over a number of days. >>READ MORE.

Texas police reopen investigation into 1981 murder of Limerick priest: Fr Ryan had served in the US for three years before his death, after previously serving as rector of the House of Studies of the Pallottine Fathers in Stillorgan in Dublin. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Change the only constant certainty in a living, breathing city like Cork: The city behind Frank O’Connor in that short clip from over 60 years ago is recognisable in broad outline, but close observers will see plenty of change over his shoulder. >>READ MORE.

Eviction ban causing issues for people who want to move back into properties: People who have moved to Dubai and Australia can’t move back into their own homes in Ireland they've rented out due to the eviction ban, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told a private meeting of his party. >>READ MORE.

Corkman admits attacking garda while trying to escape from patrol car: A 31-year-old Cork man facing trial by judge and jury for assaulting a member of An Garda Síochána during an incident at a hostel in Cork in November has confessed to the attack. >>READ MORE.

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpasses 16,000: The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria rose to more than 6,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed homes in the stricken zone, Turkey’s disaster management agency said. >>READ MORE.

Tommy Martin: Where would Chelsea be if everyone swept the sheds?: Is this new policy the Blues are considering a betrayal of the club's rich history? >>READ MORE.

Operation Transformation review: Marie opens up about dreams of motherhood: Elsewhere on Operation Transformation, the Mocks meant more stress in Wexford while there was a touch of a lovers tiff in Longford. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: The Government must show leadership on immigration: The Government cannot be on the sidelines watching this unfold, they must act now to stop the spread of discontent and poison. >>READ MORE.

Today is set to be mostly dry and sunny with light winds forecast. It will be somewhat cloudier in the north and west with a chance of some isolated showers in those areas. Temperatures today will range from 7C to 9C.

