Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, February 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpasses 16,000: The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria rose to more than 6,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed homes in the stricken zone, Turkey’s disaster management agency said.
Richard Hogan: The Government must show leadership on immigration: The Government cannot be on the sidelines watching this unfold, they must act now to stop the spread of discontent and poison.
Today is set to be mostly dry and sunny with light winds forecast. It will be somewhat cloudier in the north and west with a chance of some isolated showers in those areas. Temperatures today will range from 7C to 9C.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.