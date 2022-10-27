Art and Antiques Changing Spaces Gardening Home Improvements Interiors Wishlist Back to Home page
Annoyed adult woman suffering neighbour noise at night at home
S How to protect your home from noise
Whether it's renovation work at crazy hours, alarms tripped daily or just a busy road, there are solutions that can bring you peace

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022

Roofing contractor working on a new dormer
How dormer windows make best use of your attic space
Home of the Year winner Jennifer Sheahan shares advice on dormer conversions

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022

Cork artist gives former Douglas Street shop a new lease of life
We talk to Cora Murphy as she throws open the doors of the iconic property where she is embarking on new beginnings 

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022

Jennifer Sheahan: How to choose fabulous furniture for any space
The Home of the Year winner loves everything from custom-made desks to mass-produced and second-hand pieces 

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022

Entrepreneur hands working on power outage with candles
What should I do during a power cut?
It's always useful to be prepared for a power cut — particularly if energy shortages were to cause winter blackouts

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022

Power up your energy-retrofit journey on Cork's Grand Parade
The bright little Home Energy Upgrade booth on Grand Parade, Cork will be in place until January of 2024

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022

Young Woman Vacuuming Her Apartment
Suck it and see: Vacuum cleaner choices
Checking out what's on offer and advice on the choice to suit your needs 

Sun, 16 Oct, 2022

Jennifer Sheahan: How to design bathrooms for small spaces
The Home of the Year winner shares the secrets of good bathroom design for even the tiniest of areas 

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022

Home: Four leading Irish interior designers share their key ideas
Eve Kelliher discovers what the pros love about their own homes and what they'd like to see in their dream living spaces  

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022

Irish designers reveal the secrets to making your home a haven
Winter is coming, and the cost of living is soaring. We consult interiors professionals on how to create a calming living space 

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022

Tiny House Modern Interior Design
Mobile homes: Welcome to Ireland's original tiny houses 
Mobile homes are part of our residential landscape. We follow their itinerary as they motor into the future 

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022

Camp vehicle on a pedestal. Camp vehicle in nature.
Q&A: Can I put a mobile home on my land without planning permission?
Planning permission is required, even within the curtilage of your own home 

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022

Jennifer Sheahan: The details that add 'wow' factor to a home
You can elevate your overall interior design by paying attention to the finishing touches, says the Home of the Year winner

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022

Home: Future-proof interiors by blending old and new finds
We consult Philippa Buckley of Studio 44 to discover why the designer known for her cool, timeless vibe is looking to the past 

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022

Electric heating with red illuminated switch
Home Q&A: Is it wise to leave a space heater on overnight?
Got a home improvement or DIY question for our Home team?

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022

Kevin McCloud: Ten ways you can reduce energy bills at home
The Grand Designs presenter shares his advice on cutting household costs this winter

Sun, 02 Oct, 2022

Charlotte Church on the reality of a dream property renovation 
'As soon as I saw it, I fell madly in love — literally every second I spent away from the place, I was thinking about it'

Sun, 02 Oct, 2022

Kinsale architects turned 1970s property into this dream home 
Home Editor Eve Kelliher discovers how a husband-and-wife duo transformed an old bungalow into an award-winning design

Sat, 01 Oct, 2022

Let the sunshine in: Cork home with a Mediterranean vibe
Property Editor Tommy Barker discovers how art and furniture give the interiors of this East Cork residence a timeless appeal

Sat, 01 Oct, 2022

