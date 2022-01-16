HISTORY - THE ROAD TO CIVIL WAR

Michael Collins Arrives at Dublin Castle
How the Examiner reported the handover of Dublin Castle, 100 years ago today
Dublin Castle was handed over by British forces to the Irish Provisional Government on January 16, 1922, following the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which brought to an end the Irish War of Independence against British rule

Sun, 16 Jan, 2022

'Open, reflective debate' urged at Treaty centenary
Taoiseach tells commemorative conference at Dublin Castle that there is a 'delicate balance between appropriate commemoration and the promotion of a fixed national narrative'

Sun, 16 Jan, 2022

Sinn Fein Leaders
How the Examiner covered the ratification of the Treaty in 1922
The Anglo-Irish Treaty was ratified by the Dáil by a tiny majority 100 years ago today. Here, we look at how it was covered by this paper at the time. 

Fri, 07 Jan, 2022

Michael Collins S'adresse A La Foule
Road Trip: How Michael Collins sold the Treaty to the public
Friday, January 7, 2022, marks 100 years since Dáil Éireann ratified the Treaty. But what happened next? As the ink dried on the newly signed Anglo-Irish Treaty, Michael Collins went on the road to sell the deal. In March, he addressed a crowd of 50,000 in Cork city centre. Rebekah McCormack looks at how the Cork Examiner covered the event and assesses its impact

Fri, 07 Jan, 2022

If Used In Coverage Of Eamonn Farrells Exhibition: Charles J. Haughey, Power, Politics and Public Image, and Des O'Malley, whic
Mick Clifford: A critical look at Ireland past and present
THREE books published in the last year provide major insights into the evolution of this country, two of which have huge resonance moving into the new year.

Sun, 02 Jan, 2022

Irish Race Congress only highlighted our deep divisions
With the signing of the Treaty, the World Congress of the Irish Race - designed to be an extravagant showcase of the solidarity and common purpose of the Irish race in the face of British aggression - was attended by pro- and anti-Treaty representatives and ended as a diplomatic embarrassment, Helene O’Keeffe

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022

Irish Examiner view: Let's put our best feet forward into 2022
After the last few years, it's small wonder we'd look back and take stock. But it's vital that we also stay focused on our shared future

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022

Collins In London
Michael Collins - from Truce to Treaty
For the first few weeks of the talks that lead to the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, the Irish delegation lead by Michael Collins enjoyed the better of the exchanges with the British. However, the negotiations began to turn and ended up with, as Collins famously expressed, the signing of his own death warrant, writes UCC historian Gabriel Doherty

Thu, 30 Dec, 2021

Cork's forgotten revolutionary - how Tadhg Barry became lost in the smoke of the Treaty
Alderman Tadhg Barry was shot three weeks before the signing of the Treaty. We don't know how he would have responded to the Treaty and the split, but he would have acted in a way he thought best for the cause of social justice

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021

Irish Refugees
TP O'Mahony: How the two Churches helped divide the North
Partition saw both of Ireland's Christian religions or churches embracing or endorsing or aligning themselves with political systems or political establishments where doing so advanced their own aims.

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021

Irish Refugees
The IRA, the split, and the Anglo-Irish Treaty 
Opposition among Sinn Féin, Cumann na mBan, and the IRA to the Irish Free State’s dominion status within the British empire after the signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty led tothe Civil War, writes John Borgonovo

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021

Horror of seeing brother die on hunger strike hardened Mary MacSwiney against Treaty
One hundred years ago, she spoke passionately for hours, fuelled by memory of Terence’s painful last days, writes Leeann Lane

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021

Dail 90th anniversary
'Not a bonfire, not a flag, not a hurrah' - how a vague Treaty lead to civil war
Though the Treaty of 1921 gave Ireland an independence that had eluded previous generations, the oath of fidelity to the British king was seen by many as a betrayal, write Mícheál Ó Fathartaigh and Liam Weeks

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021

Griffith's Funeral
Irish Examiner view: Formal inquiry into death of Michael Collins is a dead end
Discovering the truth would be desirable, but a judgement based on a balance of probabilities would be a hostage to fortune

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021

Remembering all of Cork's War of Independence fatalities, and the bitter Treaty debates
Cork recorded more violent deaths than Belfast or Dublin in the revolutionary period, more than a third of them civilians. Here, we examine the ongoing work to account for them all — and the Treaty debate that was dividing Ireland 100 years ago

Sun, 26 Dec, 2021

Fergus Finlay: To blink, to ink: I feel for Collins and the pressure he was under in 1921
One hundred years on from the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty it is worth recalling that tactics often matter more than substance when negotiating with the British

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021

Sinn Fein Peace Delegates
From waiters to administrators: Remembering all the men and women of the Treaty
Most of the 70 Irish people who set out to win the peace 100 years ago today — including key administrators such as Kathleen McKenna — have been forgotten. But now their descendants are setting out to tell their extraordinary stories

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021

The Welsh Wizard
Britain was prepared to introduce martial law if Anglo-Irish Treaty talks failed 
It was made clear to the Irish negotiators that the threat of 'immediate and terrible war' by British prime minister David Lloyd George was not an empty threat

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021

The Mick Clifford Podcast: 100 years on, what is the legacy of the Anglo-Irish Treaty?
Did the Treaty really represent, as Michael Collins claimed at the time, the freedom to achieve freedom?

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021

Tension of Treaty debates and tragedy of civil war relived at Mansion House
A drama-documentary recreating the Treaty debates will be broadcast on the Oireachtas TV channel in December

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021

A photograph showing the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, an agreement between the government of the United Kingdom of Great B
Between Two Hells: The treaty that led to war
Book Review:  Dr Ferriter’s book shows a distinct difference between the leadership of each side during the Irish Civil War

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021

