Cork honours two brave sisters who risked their lives in War of Independence

Two brave sisters who risked their lives during Ireland’s fight for independence have been honoured in their native city.

A garden of remembrance and reflection in honour of Mary Frances and Johana Hegarty, two key figures in Cumann na mBan who risked their lives during the War of Independence and Civil War periods, was officially dedicated in Cork over the Easter weekend by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Deirdre Forde.

Mary Frances (Mamie) and Johana (Nan) were born in The Laurels on Pouladuff Road on the city’s southside into a staunch republican family of market gardeners. The family house became a nerve centre for political and military operations, serving as a safe house and an operations base for the No 1 Cork Brigade.

Members of the Irish Republican Army were given shelter in their home, their front room was often used to plan military operations, and the family land was also used as an arms dump and bomb-making factory.

The sisters played key roles in organising Cumann na mBan in Cork by operating as intelligence officers, transporting and concealing weapons across the city and province, and helping in military operations.

They were also very active in politics, campaigning against conscription in 1918 and canvassing for Sinn Féin locally during the historic 1918 general election.

Mamie Forde and Nan Fennell, along with their brother, John Joe Hegarty, all received the national service medal for their active roles in the War of Independence.

The unveiling of the garden of remembrance and reflection for two heroic Cumann na mBan members in Cork. “It is our hope that their story will inspire young girls and local women to step forward and take leadership roles in their local communities." Picture: Eddie McMahon

The sisters' remembrance garden has been developed in Clashduv Park on the city’s southside, and the dedication, organised by the Ballyphehane/Togher Centenary Commemoration Committee and Togher Tidy Towns, was attended by members of the Hegarty, Forde and Fennell families.

Ciara O’Mahony, the secretary of the Ballyphehane/Togher Centenary Committee, said it is important to recognise the role of women in the struggle for freedom.

“Mamie and Nan, through their courageous and selfless actions, did extraordinary things to make their community and country a better place for everyone,” she said.

“It is our hope that their story will inspire young girls and local women to step forward and take leadership roles in their local communities."

The garden is located alongside the community garden which has been developed in Clashduv Park over recent months, supported by Cork City Council.