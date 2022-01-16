How the Examiner reported the handover of Dublin Castle, 100 years ago today

The formal handing over of the departments at Dublin Castle to the Provisional Government is to take place today. The Viceroy, Lord Fitzalan, will, as the King's representative, receive the Ministers of the Government as at a Privy Council.

Vast crowds assembled at the gates of Dublin Castle at midday today in anticipation of the entry of the eight members of the Provisional Government to take over the departments of Government transmitted their charge by the British authorities in accordance with the terms of the Treaty. No intimation had been given to the public as to the hour at which the event would be likely to take place.

Indeed no definite hour was arranged, but the people had a sense that what was about to happen would be the most momentous incident yet witnessed in the history so rapidly unfolding itself in these day of Anglo-Trish amity and they were prepared to wait, no matter how long, in order not to miss it.

Mr Michael Collins, who is acting as head of the Provisional Government, had been out in the country since Saturday's ratification of the Treaty and did not return to the city until late in the afternoon. He was then for some time in consultation with his fellow Ministers at the Mansion House concerning one or two questions connected with the taking over of Governmental powers and machinery.

British troops line up in Dublin Castle to withdraw from Ireland. Picture: Independent News And Media/Getty Images

It was not until about 20 minutes past one that they concluded their conference and telephoned a message to the Castle that they would arrive by 1.40. Punctually to the minute they arrived, driving from the Mansion House in three taxi-cabs.

Mr M Collins and Mr John McNeill were amongst those noticed in the first car and tremendous cheers were sent up by the waiting crowds as the cars swung through the gates and up the hill into the Upper Yard. A considerable portion of the crowd ran in through the gates after them, and so fast was the chase that some of them arrived in time to see the eight Ministers step out of the cars and enter the Castle Mr Michael Collins leading. The remaining seven were — Messrs. Wm Cosgrave, Edmund Duggan, Patrick Hogan, Finian Lynch, Joe McGralh, John MacNeill and Kevin O’Higgins.

A few moments later the Lord Lieutenant, Lord Filzalan, who had been warned of the Provisional Government’s impending visit, arrived in a big car from the Vice Regal Lodge, accompanied by Major Holt, Controller of the Viceroy's household.

The Lord Lieutenant proceeded at once to the Priry Council Chamber and there received the members of the Provisional Government. The simple stateliness of the Chamber with its two great brass chandeliers, pendant over the red cloth-covered table, which occupies the centre of the room, must have impressed the new Ministers. The proceedings were private, but it is understood that the Viceroy, as representative of the King, received them as His Majesty would receive new Ministers.

Following this, the Provisional Government is formally to take over the department of the Castle.

An official statement of the proceedings will be issued later in the day.

Cork Examiner editorial: January 17, 1922 Dublin Castle has long been associated in the Irish mind as a symbol of oppression — the outward sign of a system of rule against which freedom-loving Irishmen have instinctively rebelled. Castle rule, as the familiar phrase goes, was a widely-used synonym for injustice, and for the Irish people the repugnant story of Dublin Castle does not awaken pleasant memories. It was the seat of British rule in this country, and its officials were almost invariably anti-Irish in their sympathies. We do not propose here to go back on its unwholesome history or to revive bitterness by recalling its association with oppression as a political lever. To be called a Castle hack was a mark of opprobrium for anyone who was described by such an epithet. The Castle backstairs has been regarded as the ladder on which snobs and anti-Irish Irishmen rose to titles and preferment. Dublin Castle, in a word, has long stood as a barrier to Irish freedom and progress, and it typified the rule of force which held Ireland in subjection. British governments came and went, some professing friendliness and some openly advocating oppression, but the rule of coercion or extortion, or both, always persisted as the permanent officials at Dublin Castle remained, and Castle rule and oppression came to be regarded as interchangable terms. Even Mr Asquith, when he visited Ireland some years ago, frankly admitted that Dublin Castle was a failure. Buttressed as it has been by British strength, it lasted too long, and the formal handing over of its Departments to the Irish Liaison Government is an event on which the country can congratulate itself. Elsewhere will be found an account of the proceedings at which Lord Fitzalan received the members of the Provisional Government, and the official record of the historic function. It may be said that "time turns the old days to derision" when Dublin Castle and all it stood for in Ireland comes to be. It will bring forcibly to the minds of Irishmen everywhere the complete metamorphosis that has taken place in Irish affairs, and make all vividly realise that one by one the obstacles that blocked the road to freedom are being removed, as one might say, by a magic touch. The Irish Free State is being gradually evolved, and Dublin Castle, which hitherto ruled Ireland, will itself be ruled by the Irishmen it sought to oppress. The day is breaking in Ireland for which the country has long and patiently waited through tribulation and suffering, and if the people of this country were as emotional as some of their critics believe them to be, the entry of the Provisional Government into Dublin Castle yesterday, and the formal taking over of its Departments, should arouse them to exceptional enthusiasm. Men trained in the school of suffering may not be effusive in displaying their emotions, nevertheless, the fact that Dublin Castle has, to all intents and purposes, changed ownership, is something that must be regarded as a stirring sign of the times.