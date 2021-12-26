Family links on both sides of a tragic ambush in West Cork

100 years ago this week the stories of two men in West Cork intertwined in the War of Independence. Unlikely to have ever met, one was involved in the killing of the other in the IRA attack on the RIC barracks in Rosscarbery. Decades later, their families were linked through marriage and the war was forgotten. Dan and Flor MacCarthy relate their family’s extraordinary story