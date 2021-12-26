HISTORY - THE IRISH WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

Welcome to the Irish Examiner's "Irish War of Independence" collection. Enjoy.

Remembering all of Cork's War of Independence fatalities, and the bitter Treaty debates
Cork recorded more violent deaths than Belfast or Dublin in the revolutionary period, more than a third of them civilians. Here, we examine the ongoing work to account for them all — and the Treaty debate that was dividing Ireland 100 years ago

Sun, 26 Dec, 2021

Alison O'Connor: Challenges of a shared island will take us far beyond our comfort zones
A public opinion poll has set us a challenge: If we want a united Ireland, how do we think we will get there, and what will do to achieve it? 

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021

Fergus Finlay: To blink, to ink: I feel for Collins and the pressure he was under in 1921
One hundred years on from the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty it is worth recalling that tactics often matter more than substance when negotiating with the British

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021

Sinn Fein Peace Delegates
Most of the 70 Irish people who set out to win the peace 100 years ago today — including key administrators such as Kathleen McKenna — have been forgotten. But now their descendants are setting out to tell their extraordinary stories

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021

The Welsh Wizard
It was made clear to the Irish negotiators that the threat of 'immediate and terrible war' by British prime minister David Lloyd George was not an empty threat

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021

The Mick Clifford Podcast: 100 years on, what is the legacy of the Anglo-Irish Treaty?
Did the Treaty really represent, as Michael Collins claimed at the time, the freedom to achieve freedom?

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021

Béal na Bláth civil war site to receive significant upgrade
Cork County Council's heritage officer, Conor Nelligan, believes that next year's commemoration “will attract national and international attention"

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021

Kilworth camp escape remembered 100 years on
Descendants of some of the men involved in the biggest War of Independence jail break of IRA volunteers in Munster were invited to commemorate their feat exactly 100 years on at the army camp where it occurred.

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021

A photograph showing the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, an agreement between the government of the United Kingdom of Great B
Book Review:  Dr Ferriter’s book shows a distinct difference between the leadership of each side during the Irish Civil War

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021

Cork schoolgirl's class history project becomes RTÉ documentary
What began life as a Cork schoolgirl's class history project has now become the latest podcast from RTÉ's award winning "Doc on One" series.

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021

Unique project to highlight Midleton's extensive War of Independence history 
Information boards will be erected in the town showing what happened and where during the IRA ambush on December 29, 1920

Sun, 01 Aug, 2021

OPW battles to preserve prisoners' works during War of Independence 
Writings and drawings linked to leading nationalists Countess Markievicz and Arthur Griffith on walls of former Bridewell jail in Kanturk

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021

Appeal to find relatives of Killarney waitress who was last victim of War of Independence
Hannah Carey was fatally shot on the morning of July 11, 1921, by a bullet from a passing RIC lorry

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021

Searched At Gunpoint
They say that the past is a different country, where they do things differently, but the reality is that it depends on perspective.

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021

'Black & Tans murdered Cork Lord Mayor Tomás Mac Curtain,' claims historian
Historian belives he has identified key member of British forces who assasinated Cork's Lord Mayor in 1920

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021

New history reveals bookies, bigamists, and Black and Tans
Man behind one of the world's best-known bookmakers opened the chain with compensation he received after being shot in Co Cork

Mon, 31 May, 2021

Ireland Examiner view: Preserving our historic landmarks
Annes Grove House to be restored and rejuvenated

Mon, 31 May, 2021

Kevin Barry's last cigarette, Terrence MacSwiney's prison pillowcase and IRA weaponry displayed together in online first
The exhibition is part of a new campaign to reinvent local authority exhibitions for future visitors after the Covid-19 pandemic

Wed, 12 May, 2021

Northern Ireland unrest
Partition built sectarianism into the polity of Northern Ireland. But it is through the Good Friday Agreement — not a border poll — that we will progress to a future built on consent 

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021

Family links on both sides of a tragic ambush in West Cork
100 years ago this week the stories of two men in West Cork intertwined in the War of Independence. Unlikely to have ever met, one was involved in the killing of the other in the IRA attack on the RIC barracks in Rosscarbery. Decades later, their families were linked through marriage and the war was forgotten. Dan and Flor MacCarthy relate their family’s extraordinary story

Sat, 03 Apr, 2021

Headford ambush commemorated 100 years on
Bloody Kerry ambush changed the course of War of Independence in the county 

Mon, 29 Mar, 2021

Teens were playing in Clare fields when they were shot by RIC
British forces alleged large force of IRA volunteers were seen fleeing area and gave boys no chance to surrender

Sun, 28 Mar, 2021

Mass IRA grave a compelling element of UCC’s architectural heritage
The unveiling of the memorial at a grave of 13 IRA members executed by the British was an important day for University College Cork

Sun, 28 Mar, 2021

War of Independence: One of the bloodiest days of the conflict
Dripsey ambushers were shot in pairs at 15-minute intervals and the response of the Cork IRA was swift and ruthless

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021

War of Independence: The strange case of Cruxy O'Connor
The latest in our War of Independence series tells the peculiar story of a freedom fighter, spy, and informer all wrapped-up in one individual

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021

