Mick Clifford: MacSwiney’s legacy is being stolen by Sinn Féin

Last March, on the 100th anniversary of Ballyseedy, outside Tralee, where eight anti-treaty volunteers were blown up by pro-treaty forces, Sinn Féin wanted to have their leader speak at the official event. When told it was to be non-political, they held their own separate event, at which Mary Lou McDonald gave her address. As with all of this stuff engaged in by the party, the past is cast in a way that best suits the imperatives of the present.
The 1981 hunger strikes have a major resonance with the self-styled Republican moment because it sparked the beginning of Sinn Féin’s political ascendancy. Bobby Sands is the iconic figure from the event, having been elected an MP on his deathbed and being the first to die. At the forthcoming Cork event, Sinn Féin is seeking to link MacSwiney’s self-sacrifice with that of Sands, connecting the respective conflicts in which the two men were involved. Both certainly shared supreme courage and a selfless disposition, but beyond that they were drawn from different worlds and lived at different times in incomparable circumstances.
At least Sands was drawn from the ranks of the Provos. MacSwiney, by contrast, was part of a national movement at the fag end of the Imperial age, fighting for a form of self-determination at a time when violence was the primary means of resolving international disputes. It undoubtedly had overwhelming popular support as expressed in the general election of 1918. That is a different planet from the Provos’ decades-long campaign to kill anybody whose death might advance the hopeless cause of a united Ireland.