How the Irish Examiner covered the ratification of the Treaty in 1922

On January 7, 1922, the Dáil voted to ratify the Anglo-Irish Treaty, marking one of the most significant events in this island’s history.

While it paved the way for Ireland to become a self-governing state it also set the wheels in motion for what would lead to the Civil War just six months later.

One hundred years ago, the Irish Examiner covered the story by running the headline: “Treaty ratified by 64 to 57 after animated debate”.

The report states that a crowd of 5,000 outside the Chamber met the news of the Treaty’s ratification with cheers.

It goes on to tell of Éamon de Valera’s opposition to the agreement while also mentioning the British military’s plans for “evacuation” from Ireland.

The debates on the Treaty were bitter and long, having first begun on December 14, 1921, meaning it was weeks before it was actually ratified.

The Examiner's report reads: “At ten minutes to nine on Saturday night the Dáil Éireann voted on the Peace Treaty. It was ratified by 64 votes against 57.

“There was little demonstration in the Chamber, but a crowd of 5,000 people outside received the news with cheers.

“President De Valera, after the decision was announced, said that it would be his duty to resign. The Republic could only be disestablished by the Irish people, and until they in a regular manner disestablished the Republic constitution, it goes on and is the governing body of the nation.”

The Treaty provided for the establishment of Ireland as the Irish Free State, having previously been the Irish Republic during the War of Independence.

How the Irish Examiner reported the ratification of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which occurred 100-years ago on January 7, 1922.

Following De Valrea’s announcement that he was to resign, Michael Collins “appealed for a committee to be appointed, consisting of representatives from both sides to take over the machinery of the Government,” as written in the Examiner’s report.

“President de Valera made no reply to this, but asked those who voted against the Treaty to meet him at the Mansion House on Sunday”.

De Valera would go on to be one of the main political leaders of the anti-Treaty side in the civil war that followed.

The Examiner’s report goes on: “The division followed a day of animated debate. The closing speakers were Mr Cathal Brugha, and Mr Arthur Griffith.

“When the sitting opened, the speaker [Eoin MacNeill] tabled a motion that he will propose affirming that Ireland is a sovereign nation, deriving its sovereignty in all respects from the will of the people of Ireland, and that all facilities and as commodation accorded by Ireland to another State are subject to the right of the Irish Government to take care that the liberty and well-being of the people of Ireland are not endangered.”

The report also states how De Valera had commented on how a “wonderful opportunity” of securing peace between “two great peoples” had been “lost definitely”. The former president had been responding “to an address from the Hibernian Catholic Benefit Society of Australia”.

Referencing the mood on the British side of history, the report states how the ratification was seen as the start date for the beginning of the end of foreign soldiers on Irish soil.

It passes comment on Winston Churchill, who had been on the British negotiating team to end the War of Independence.

The report reads: “Our London correspondent, commenting on the return of Mr Winston Churchill to London, says that it may be taken that the first fruits of the Dáil’s decision will be the actual start…of the military evacuations, and of the return to their homes of political prisoners.”

