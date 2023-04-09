Irish Civil War: Thousands take part in Liam Lynch centenary commemoration in Fermoy

Thousands of people have attended a commemoration to mark the centenary of the death of anti-Treaty forces leader General Liam Lynch in the town where he is buried.

A number of his relatives joined those who paraded through Fermoy, Co Cork, and visited the Republican plot at Old Kilcrumper Cemetery where he is interred.

Liam Lynch centenary committee chairwoman Deirdre O’Brien, County Mayor Danny Collins, and historian Tim Horgan leading the parade from Fermoy town to the Liam Lynch centenary commemoration at Old Kilcrumper Cemetery. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

A dozen pipe bands took part, including three from the US and one from Argentina.

The graveside oration was given by historian Tim Horgan who said Lynch’s decision to join the fight for freedom was decided in the very same town when on a May morning in 1916 he “would witness bare-footed Thomas Kent being marched [by British troops] along the well-trodden path to a patriot’s death”.

“On that day, the torch of freedom was passed on,” he said.

Members of the Eamon Bulfin Legacy Pipe Band from Bueno Aires, Argentina, taking part in the Liam Lynch commemoration in Fermoy, Co Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Lynch was a soldier’s soldier, who shared all the danger, discomfort, and pain of his men as they waited in ambush, slept in damp dugouts, and sheltered in humble homes.

“While others would be heroes imposed from above, Liam Lynch was a hero who emerged from within.

“God grant you rest, brave Liam Lynch. Your people remember,” Dr Horgan said.

The Liam Lynch pipe band taking part in the parade from Fermoy to the Old Cemetery at Kilcrumper. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Deirdre O’Brien, chairwoman of the General Liam Lynch National Commemoration Committee, said Lynch is buried alongside his friend, Commandant Michael Fitzgerald.

He died after 67 days on hunger strike during the War of Independence.

Ms O’Brien said the commemoration committee was founded shortly after Lynch’s death by his former comrades in Fermoy Company of the Cork No 2 IRA Brigade.

Margaret Uí Shíocháin and her daughters Una, Mairéad, and six-week-old Eibhlín, at the Liam Lynch centenary commemoration on Sunday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

As they died, it passed to their children and the Lynch family to carry on the remembrance.

To coincide with the commemoration, a special exhibition about Liam Lynch and the War of Independence in Cork was held at the town’s youth centre.

It included a history of the Liam Lynch Commemoration in Fermoy, which was compiled by Neil Donovan.

Taking part in the parade from Fermoy town to the Liam Lynch centenary commemoration at Kilcrumper cemetery. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Another exhibition, commissioned by Cork County Council, is on display in the Coal Shed in Blackwater Shopping Centre, Fermoy, where it continues until April 12.

Dolores Lyne, a grandniece of Liam Lynch, created the show, titled To The Letter, which is inspired by letters written to the IRA chief of staff by his brother, Tom, from 1917 to 1923.

The County Cork Pipes and Drums band, New York taking part in the parade from Fermoy to the Liam Lynch centenary commemoration at Kilcrumper. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Further commemorations are planned tomorrow in Newcastle, Co Tipperary, where Lynch was taken after being mortally wounded by pro-Treaty troops on the Knockmealdown mountains, and in Anglesborough, Co Limerick, where he was born.

At 9am, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Liam Lynch monument in the mountains to coincide with the time of his shooting.

At 11.30am, there will be a parade in nearby Newcastle where a plaque will be unveiled at Nugent’s pub.

Ophthalmologist and historian Tim Horgan delivering the oration at the Liam Lynch centenary commemoration at Kilcrumper Old Cemetery. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

This is where Liam Lynch was held until taken to Clonmel where he later died. An oration will be given in Newcastle by Eamon O’Cuiv TD.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou Mcdonald will be guest speaker at the commemoration in Anglesborough.

A parade will leave the community centre at 1pm to march to the monument at Barragurra, close to the house where Lynch was born.