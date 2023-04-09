Irish Civil War: Thousands take part in Liam Lynch centenary commemoration in Fermoy

Thousands of people have attended a commemoration to mark the centenary of the death of anti-Treaty forces leader General Liam Lynch in the town where he is buried.
A dozen pipe bands took part, including three from the US and one from Argentina.
The graveside oration was given by historian Tim Horgan who said Lynch’s decision to join the fight for freedom was decided in the very same town when on a May morning in 1916 he “would witness bare-footed Thomas Kent being marched [by British troops] along the well-trodden path to a patriot’s death”.
“On that day, the torch of freedom was passed on,” he said.