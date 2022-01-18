UCC launches new interactive IRA companies map 

Crowds of onlookers throng Patrick Street on the day following the burning of Cork city centre by crown forces.

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 17:00
Greg Murphy

A new interactive map will give users the opportunity to explore over 2,000 IRA companies across the island of Ireland from the War of Independence to the Civil War.

University College Cork (UCC) has launched the map of Ireland's 2,181 companies, drawn from the Nominal Rolle IRA membership files found in the Military Service Pensions Collection, on the IrishRevolution.ie.

Project Manager, Dr Helene O'Keeffe said the website intends to inform and engage readers with "a wide variety of material relating to the 1916 to 1923 period".

"Today's relaunch of the updated web project provides a vibrant forum for ongoing research on the Irish Revolutionary period," Dr O'Keeffe added.

The website is a collaboration between the Irish Examiner and UCC and contains interactive research tools and resources from the Atlas of the Irish Revolution book including:

Maps and feature articles about the Irish Revolutionary period, resources for secondary schools, conference proceedings and regular news updates.

An updated Cork fatality register, which now includes details of all those killed in County Cork during the Irish Civil War, as well as the War of Independence period. To mark the latest edition to the site, UCC will hold a free public webinar to discuss the IRA companies map resource at 3pm on Thursday, January 20.

Dr Donal O Drisceoil and Dr John Borgonovo of UCC School of History will be joined by cartographers Charlie Roche and Mike Murphy, and Cécile Gordon, Senior Archivist and Project Manager of the Military Service (1916-1923) Pensions Collection Project.

The IRA, the split, and the Anglo-Irish Treaty 

