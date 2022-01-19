Irish Examiner view: Let us hear it for our historians

Taoiseach Micheál Martin rightfully reminded everyone of the importance of perspective and context as we continue the first month of this centennial year in the history of our State.
As our coverage from this edition of 100 years ago of the handing over of Dublin Castle reminded us, this was a momentous event whereby “one by one the obstacles that blocked the road to freedom are being removed, as one might say, by a magic touch”.
It was “a stirring sign of the times”.
We know that just 163 days later the terrible Civil War commenced with the bombardment of the Four Courts.
President Michael D Higgins was correct to assert that remembering this period must be carried out ethically, with moral purpose, a sense of inclusion, and the ability to be open to all evidence.
The Taoiseach referenced the delicate balance to be found between appropriate commemoration and the promotion of a fixed national narrative and dwelled on the “deep and lasting shock” produced by partition which shaped much subsequent history “and not for the good”.
Mr Martin reinforced the role of historians and the importance of diverse independent scholarship in helping us all understand truth and stand against “disinformation and populism”.
As the future of the island of Ireland becomes more widely debated, we need good historians, and plenty of them.