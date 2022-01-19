Irish Examiner view: Let us hear it for our historians

1922 commemoration reminds us of the importance of perspective and context
Irish Examiner view: Let us hear it for our historians

Pictured at Dublin Castle at Trinity’s ‘Handover of Dublin Castle Conference’ were Minister Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Provost of Trinity College Dublin Linda Doyle. Picture: Chris Bellew /Fennell photography

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 05:10

Taoiseach Micheál Martin rightfully reminded everyone of the importance of perspective and context as we continue the first month of this centennial year in the history of our State.

As our coverage from this edition of 100 years ago of the handing over of Dublin Castle reminded us, this was a momentous event whereby “one by one the obstacles that blocked the road to freedom are being removed, as one might say, by a magic touch”. 

It was “a stirring sign of the times”.

We know that just 163 days later the terrible Civil War commenced with the bombardment of the Four Courts. 

President Michael D Higgins was correct to assert that remembering this period must be carried out ethically, with moral purpose, a sense of inclusion, and the ability to be open to all evidence.

Delicate balance

The Taoiseach referenced the delicate balance to be found between appropriate commemoration and the promotion of a fixed national narrative and dwelled on the “deep and lasting shock” produced by partition which shaped much subsequent history “and not for the good”. 

Mr Martin reinforced the role of historians and the importance of diverse independent scholarship in helping us all understand truth and stand against “disinformation and populism”. 

As the future of the island of Ireland becomes more widely debated, we need good historians, and plenty of them.

Read More

How the Examiner reported the handover of Dublin Castle, 100 years ago today

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: We can’t let stock lie fallow Irish Examiner view: We can’t let stock lie fallow
Ashling Murphy death Irish Examiner view: Speak up, stand up, stamp it out
Hospital business rates Irish Examiner view: Blow out the 'perfect storms'
#History - Road to Civil War#War of Independence
<p>Russian troops take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia last week. Russia has rejected Western complaints about its troop buildup near Ukrainey. Picture: AP Photo</p>

Irish Examiner view: Ukraine crisis blows a cold east wind

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices