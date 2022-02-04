Defence Forces remember Kilworth camp handover 100 years on

A commemoration has been held exactly 100 years to the day to mark the handover by the British of the first of their major camps to Irish Forces.

It was a poignant moment for local troops led by Commandant Tadgh O'Donoghue when they recreated the 1922 march by Irish soldiers into Kilworth Camp, Co. Cork, and for relatives of the man it was named in honour of some 44 years later.

Comdt. Tadhg O'Donoghue and his son Teddy (centre) with cousins Billy O'Callaghan and Nuala O'Riordan, grandnephew and grandnice of Liam Lynch, at the centenary commemoration of the British handing over of Kilworth camp to the Irish forces. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Liam Lynch had fought the British during the War of Independence and would've been proud to see his fellow countrymen take possession of the 14,000-acre training camp.

Unfortunately, Civil War broke out soon afterwards and Lynch, who was chief of staff of the Anti-Treaty IRA, was shot dead on April 23 the following year by Pro-Treaty Free State forces, some of whom had fought at his side against the British.

In 1966 the military installation was renamed Lynch Camp in his honour.

Nuala Lyne-O'Riordan, a grandniece of Lynch, attended the ceremony and said both sides regretted the split. “They all started out as great friends. They'd fought together. It was very unfortunate, but it's good to see everybody associated with the camp being remembered today,” said Ms Lyne-O'Riordan, who lives in Bandon, Co Cork.

Lynch's grandnephew, Billy O'Callaghan, from Ballylanders, Co. Limerick, said the family are honoured that the camp bears Lynch's name.

Historian Tom O'Neill, who gave a lecture on the era, said the only winners out of the Civil War were the British, as they didn't want to see a strong Ireland emerging after the War of Independence.

(Left to right) Sgt Mj. Gordan Fitzgerald, Comdt. Tim Egar, Comdt Tadhg O'Donoghue; Brig. Gen. Brian Cleary and Lt. Col. Fergal McDonald at the centenary commemoration of the British handing over of Kilworth camp to the Irish forces. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Comdt O'Donoghue said the handing over of the camp was “a significant event towards nationhood” and asked the 250 guests attending the commemoration to remember all those who'd served or trained there since its opening in 1896, many of whom would have died on the Western Front in World War One.

A local band played 'A Song for Ireland' followed by a laying of a wreath to commemorate the fallen and the Band of I Brigade played The Last Post. The Tricolour was then raised over the camp followed by the National Anthem.

The camp was 'liberated' by troops led by Tom Barry — not to be confused with General Tom Barry of Flying Column fame. The Tom Barry in question came from the nearby village of Glanworth and had some neighbours with him that historic day.

Fionn Molumphy son of the former Comdt. at Kilworth camp, Comdt. Stephen Molumphy, at the centenary commemoration of the British handing over of Kilworth camp to the Irish forces. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Many Glanworth men served with the Defence Forces and continue to do so. A native of the village, Trooper Finbarr Quinn serves in Kilworth Camp and said he's proud a Glanworth man was the first Irish soldier to enter it.

“I'm the third generation of my family to serve in the Defence Forces. Both my grandfathers served, starting in the 1930s and 1940s, and my father, Patrick, joined up in the 1960s. He fought in the Congo,” Finbarr said.

Capt. Ruairi Millane and Trooper. Finbarr Quinn at the centenary commemoration of the British handing over of Kilworth camp to the Irish forces. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

He said there's a huge military tradition in the area and it's quite common for generations of families to have served in the Defence Forces.

Dates for planned centenary commemorations of handovers of camps by the British which are being organised by the Defence Forces:

Feb 7 - Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny.

Feb 13 - Renmore Barracks, Galway.

Feb 17 - Finner Camp, Co Donegal.

Feb 20 - Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick.

Feb 21 - Coolmoney Camp, Co Wicklow

Feb 28 - Custume Barracks, Athlone.

Apr 13 - Aitken Barracks, Dundalk.

May 3 - Baldonnel Aerodrome, Dublin.

May 16 - Curragh Camp, Kildare.

May 17 - Cathal Brugha Barracks, Dublin.

May 18 - Collins Barracks, Cork.

Oct 11 - Gormanston Camp, near Drogheda.

Dec 17 - Dublin's McKee Barracks, St Bricin's and Collins Barracks.