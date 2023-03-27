Rare IRA jail paintings in Co Cork to be preserved 

Plans for a €6m project to convert a former courthouse and jail, with "extremely rare and irreplaceable War of Independence and Civil War prisoners’ drawings", into a museum, cultural/arts centre and a remote working hub are being progressed.

Drawings made by IRA prisoners more than a century ago were discovered when plaster started falling off the walls at the old Bridewell jail next to the former courthouse in Kanturk, Co Cork.

It is the only surviving type of graffiti from that era outside of Kilmainham Jail, Dublin, which makes the Kanturk Bridewell jail a unique building in the country's fight for independence

The Kanturk drawings include depictions of Arthur Griffith and Countess Markievicz. Prisoners also scribbled the names and dates when incarcerated there by the British during the War of Independence.

They were discovered two years ago when rain started pouring through the roof, stripping off chunks of plaster, where they were discovered underneath.

At the request of locals and Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan, the OPW moved in quite quickly and carried out repairs to the roof and installed new doors. But, unfortunately, some of the drawings were lost forever.

Prisoners kept there included some of the famous IRA leaders in the area: Comdt Denis Murphy, Sean Moylan, and Sean Óg O’Connor.

Many prisoners' names are still clearly visible today. They include Denis Hickey, Main Street, Charleville, Co Cork; Fred Healy, Glenflesk, Co Kerry; John Anderson, Midleton, Co Cork; and John Cronin, Coolinarne, Millstreet, Co Cork.

In addition, the buildings hosted famous names such as Daniel O’Connell, who held a 'Repeal Meeting' there in November 1838 and Sherlock Holmes author Arthur Conan Doyle.

Sittings at the courthouse started in 1826 but were disbanded 13 years ago and moved to Mallow. Since then, the courthouse, adjoining jail and outbuildings started to fall into dereliction. Now, members of a local community restoration group are making headway with plans to transform the buildings into multi-use purposes.

Kanturk Courthouse Restoration Project committee spokesman Dan Dennehy said following support for the initiative from the Irish Georgian Society, the Courts Service — which owns the building — and experts from Mary Immaculate College, significant progress is being made to preserve and transform the historic buildings.

“The committee hope to preserve the courthouse as is, but to establish it as a cultural centre with a museum and scope for other facilities such as a remote working hub and arts centre. We are very open to any other new ideas and suggestions for possible uses,” Mr Dennehy said.

A drawing of the HMS Nelson. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Courts Service is amenable to transferring ownership to Cork County Council, which can then seek significant funding under many Government grant-aid streams for the redevelopment of the historic buildings.

When the story about the drawings was initially highlighted by the Irish Examiner, Mr Moynihan posted the signatures of the detainees online and was contacted by several of their descendants from all over the world.

Mr Moynihan said the courthouse and surrounding buildings are of "enormous historical and cultural significance", in particular the prisoners' graffiti on the walls of the Bridewell".

“It would be a great shame to see this great history was decaying before our eyes. It’s vitally important all State bodies work together to ensure these artefacts survive and are maintained for future generations to learn about,” he said.