Campaign to restore Waterford train station, scene of shootout during War of Independence

A campaign is underway to restore a train station in Waterford where an infamous shootout took place during the War of Independence.

The building at Durrow in Stradbally fell into a state of disrepair over the years due to a lack of investment.

Now locals have come together to call for it to be saved.

Historian Christine King said the building is of historical significance because of the role it played during a clash between British forces and Republicans in 1921.

The West Waterford IRA had ambushed a train carrying jurors at Durrow in a bid to lure out the British army. Some soldiers were injured during the incident.

Ms King, who is the Secretary of the Waterford County Museum in Dungarvan, said: “It’s too important to let fall to pieces.

“The Waterford Greenway is a jewel in Waterford's crown. It’s a great asset which has brought new life to the towns and villages it runs alongside, with tourists and locals using it. then you reach the dereliction which is Durrow and Stradbally station.

It is crying out for preservation, there is so much history there, not just the War of Independence, but the people who worked there, and travelled to and from, many of whom emigrated to the UK and US. We're so fortunate that the original signal cabin, built in the 1870's survives. Only the wooden supports at the top and the roof need replacing, as they did in 1923.

The derelict building consists of two platforms, a station house, and signal cabin.

The matter was raised at this month’s local district council meeting by Councillor Thomas Phelan.

He said: “The scenery along the greenway is fantastic. As far as I am concerned it’s the best stretch of the greenway. It has a viaduct, an old railway tunnel, panoramic views over Clonea beach and the station itself.

“When the railway closed 50 years ago, it fell into a state of dereliction. It needs to come back to life."

A spokesperson for Waterford City and County Council said it has “applied to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for funding in order to carry out a survey to determine the condition of the buildings and platform at Durrow Station.

“The resultant conservation architect's report will also outline the nature and extent of the works required in order to conserve and protect the buildings.

“It would be envisaged that the approach taken will be similar to that of Kilmacthomas Station, which has seen considerable works over the past number of years since the official opening of the Waterford Greenway in March 2017."

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has been contacted for comment.