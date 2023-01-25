Call to find relatives of former comrades of legendary Cork War of Independence leader

A call has gone out to find relatives of former comrades of the man who is recognised as being one of the country’s greatest freedom fighters in advance of the 100th anniversary of his death, which was ironically at the hands of the people he soldiered with against the British before the outbreak of the Civil War.

People who have connections with General Liam Lynch are being asked to attend a special meeting in Fermoy, Co Cork, this Sunday, January 29, where plans are being made to celebrate the life and death of the legendary War of Independence leader who after the Truce joined and led the Anti-Treaty side before he was shot dead by Free State soldiers in the Knockmealdown Mountains.

A special meeting organised to progress a number of plans to commemorate the general’s death will be hosted by the Liam Lynch National Commemoration Committee at Fermoy Youth Centre on the town’s Ashe Quay from 2pm to 5pm.

A brief historical talk about General Liam Lynch and the Volunteers in North Cork and the 1st Southern Division will take place at the meeting, and witness statements given by IRA members in later years will be available to print on the day for those wishing to do more research on their relatives.

Deirdre O’Brien, who is in charge of the committee, said they were looking to reach out to relatives of IRA Volunteers and Cumann na mBan members who served under Lynch’s command in Cork No 2 Brigade, and as commandant of the 1st Southern Division.

It is believed between 3,500 and 4,000 volunteers fought with Lynch during the War for Independence in North Cork, where he oversaw the formation of a brigade in 1919.

After the signing of the Treaty, Lynch was appointed as chief of staff of the Volunteers and led the IRA in a nine-month campaign against the Free State Army, which had mushroomed in size to 53,000 soldiers under General Michael Collins.

In a round-up on the Knockmealdown Mountains on April 10, 1923, Lynch was killed in a gun battle as he attempted to move his headquarters out of the area.

Ms O’Brien said her committee was planning a number of centenary anniversary events for Lynch, will which occur over the Easter weekend. These include a commemorative parade, historical conference, public exhibition, and the showing of a new documentary on the final days of Lynch.

Meanwhile, the local Sinn Féin Lynch commemoration committee will host a special dinner in his memory at the Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, on Sunday, April 7, at 7.30pm.

Guest of honour at that will be historian Gerry Shannon, who has written a new book on Lynch.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has been invited to speak at the Liam Lynch commemoration the following day in Lynch’s native Anglesborough, Co Limerick.