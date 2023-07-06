Relatives mark 85th anniversary of British exit from Spike Island

Relatives of the first Irish troops involved in the British handover of the ‘Treaty Ports’ in 1938 gathered in Spike Island on Wednesday to commemorate the forthcoming 85th anniversary of the event. As part of the commemoration, several families donated documents and pictures of that momentous day to Spike Island museum for a new exhibition.

Museum curator Dorota Gubbins said the handover lasted just seven minutes when soldiers and sailors from the then most powerful empire in the world faced those from a tiny fledgling nation who would take over the port.

“It was an unparalleled moment in Anglo-Irish history, a ceremony of military respect and political friendship between Britain’s most fractious dominion and Ireland’s oldest enemy, unwitnessed before and never repeated since,” Ms Gubbins said.

Eamon and Fionnghuala Smith with a print of a photo taken by their grandfather, Daniel Cusack, of the British handover of Spike Island. They donated the picture and other memorabilia to Spike Island museum. Picture: Dan Linehan

The handover was the culmination of a long series of talks between the two nations. Under the terms of the 1921 Anglo-Irish Treaty, the British retained several naval facilities around the country known as the Treaty Ports. However, in 1938 a deal was reached to transfer them to Irish control — something the British, and especially Winston Churchill, would later regret, as the Second World War was just around the corner. If the British had retained control of the ports, it would have helped their naval operations.

The new exhibition, which will remain open until the end of September, features original documents, photographs and artefacts displayed for the very first time.

In 1938, the then Officer Commanding, Director of Artillery, Major Patrick Maher, officially took possession of Spike Island on behalf of the Irish Government. He spent a few months living with his family on the island.

The tricolor was raised over Spike Island this week by Captain Noel McCarthy and Sergeant Denis Harrington to mark the forthcoming 85th anniversary of the handing over of the fort from British to Irish control. The flag is believed to be the original tricolor first raised over Spike on July 11, 1938. Picture: Dan Linehan

“During this time, he was involved in negotiating the handover of the remaining [Treaty] forts/ports and just recently we came in possession of those letters,” Ms Gubbins said. “Interestingly, most of them are addressed from and to Spike Island and we do hope to add them to our collection really soon.”

The exhibition also details the story of Daniel Cusack, a seaman who was employed by the British War Office. Following the handover, he was one of a few people who stayed on, after being offered employment by the Irish Department of Defence Fleet.

His granddaughter, Fionnghuala Smith, donated a number of items he had kept from the time.

“When my mother, Breda, died, we found a load of his pictures and letters she’d kept,” Fionnghuala said.

“Thankfully she was a hoarder and one of the documents is the first written by the Irish authorities after the handover.”

Tom Kelly who has donated the tricolor which was first raised at the gates of Spike Island in 1938, pictured with County Mayor Frank O'Flynn, Spike Island marketing manager Michelle Russell, and exhibition curator Dorota Gubbins. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fionnghuala, who is a volunteer worker at Spike, was accompanied to the exhibition opening by her brother, Eamon. Both said they are delighted to have donated the memorabilia for younger generations to see.

To mark the occasion, the tricolour, believed to be the one hoisted 85 years ago, was raised by I Brigade Captain Noel McCarthy, assisted by Sergeant Denis Harrington. Adam Duggan, a piper, who is in the navy reserves, played the national anthem.

The flag was donated to the museum by Tom Kelly, a former pub owner in Cobh.

“My father’s stepbrother, Jerry O’Connell, was there on the day,” Tom said.

“He was a member of the local Fianna Fáil cumann and he acquired it. He passed it on to my father, Jack, who lived in Whitegate and then it came to me. I felt it only right that it should be where it belongs.”

Declan Daly, a member of the board of management of the Spike Island Development Company, said they are fortunate that some families retained very important artefacts from that era, and more are to be added to the exhibition in the weeks ahead.

He pointed out that Spike Island is now officially listed in the top 1% in the world of best attractions to visit according to Trip Advisor and this new exhibition will only add to its attractiveness.