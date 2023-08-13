Simon Harris denies comment about 'a new social contract' is part of leadership bid

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has denied his pledge for a “new social contract” is a play for the leadership of Fine Gael.

Mr Harris was speaking on Sunday in Glasnevin Cemetery where he gave a key speech at the Michael Collins commemoration, a key part of the Fine Gael calendar.

Mr Harris said Ireland was “unfinished” as set out by Collins and Arthur Griffith and said that a number of issues must be addressed by his party.

“Now is the time to build a new social contract — one which renews our promise as a Republic.

"One which balances rights and responsibilities.

“One which meets the legitimate expectations of our time and generation. That if you work hard and play by the rules, the State will play its part too.

“One that respects that your hard-earned money you pay in tax must be linked to the delivery of the services that you and your family need now and into the future.

“One which recognises the need to create true equality of opportunity — that no matter who you are, where you live, or what your parents did before you, you can reach your full potential.

“One which removes any remaining barriers to access to education at all its levels, or to employment. One which ensures home ownership is brought back into the reach of all who need it.”

Simon Harris speaking to media at Glasnevin on Sunday. Behind him is Sliabh na mBan which was in Michael Collins' convoy when he was assassinated on August 22, 1922. Rolls Royce armoured cars were used extensively by both sides in the Irish War of Independence. Picture: Stephen Collins

However, speaking to reporters ahead of the speech, Mr Harris told the Irish Examiner that his words were not an attempt to position him as the heir to Leo Varadkar.

“Look, every time I open my mouth, people decide that it means certain things,” he said.

“I’m honoured to be at the Griffith-Collins commemoration and it’s a very important day in our annual calendar for people of the Fine Gael tradition but, more broadly, our two founding fathers.

“And it’s an opportunity to both pay tribute to Collins and Griffith and to their contribution to the founding of this State but also, I think, an opportunity to reflect on where the countries are and where you want the country to go over the coming years and that’s what I’m doing today.

“And I think a number of the things that I’m saying — I very much think that there would be absolute unity of purpose across Fine Gael in relation to this idea of a social contract is the idea of making sure that, if you play by the rules, if you work hard, the State steps up and does its bit in return so I’m really honoured to be here today.”

Mr Harris used his speech to outline his support for a united Ireland and took a jab at Sinn Féin for what he called “sloganeering” on the issue.

“It is a legitimate political aspiration which I passionately believe in to see Ireland reunited.

“No one party in this Republic has a monopoly on that aspiration.

“But sloganeering is not a policy and in isolation can offend. In fact, sometimes those who portray themselves as the most committed, can through their actions and inaction end up driving people on this island further apart,” Mr Harris said.

“A united Ireland cannot be just about geographic unity, it must be about hearts and minds. It must be about people. It must be about inclusion and respect.

“You don’t unite Ireland by uniting one community and alienating another,” he said.