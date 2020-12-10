Night of terror and chaos as Cork City burns

EYEWITNESS 9.50pm Dec 11, 1920 WITNESS: P Fireman, USS West Canon FIRES ON COOK STREET icon We went into the billiard room and I was there until 10.20pm when I retired to bed, and was notified at that time by the porter that Grant's was on fire. I went up to the top floor and looked out of the window at the fire. I then went to bed, my room (No. 9) overlooking Cook Street, and remained there about half-an-hour; and by that time the fire at the block between Robert Street and Cook Street was well alight. I stayed in bed until a very violent explosion took place which shook the building.

The original report from the Cork Examiner, December 13, 1920

Cork has never experienced such a night of horror as that of Saturday. The residents in every part of the city were terrified by the rifle and revolver firing, bomb explosions, extensive outbreaks of fire, the breaking and smashing of windows and business premises, and crashing of walls of buildings.



These alarming incidents were to progress until the break of dawn, and it was then found that portions of the city were masses of smouldering ruins.



Valuable business premises had been razed to the ground, while many other establishments were brought to a state of ruination. It was an indescribable experience for residents throughout the city, and it is indeed miraculous that the results of the devastating fire that raged in the principal thoroughfare were not more acute and destructive.



In view of recent occurrences, the principal streets were not paraded by such large numbers as is customary on Saturday nights, but many people were out of doors when they were startled by the discharge of revolver and rifle shots.



This firing, which was intermittent, continued until close to ten o’clock, when curfew began.



As soon as the firing commenced the thoroughfare quickly cleared, pedestrians having proceeded with all haste to their homes, and with the exception of the armed parties, the flat of the city presented a deserted appearance in a very brief period of time. Between half-past nine and ten o’clock volleys of musketry reverberated through the city and created considerable alarm, and when several explosions followed a feeling of intense anxiety was created.



The people sought their homes, extinguished all lights, and then passed through many hours of terrible suffering and fear.



It was hoped that when curfew hour was reached there would be a cessation of the firing and explosions, but such hopes were not realised; in fact, as the night advanced the situation became more terrifying, and the people, especially women and children, were rendered helpless amid fire and shot.



It was an awful experience, and will forever be remembered by all who passed through it. Ten o’clock had only arrived when a serious conflagration broke out in the fine business premises of Messrs A Grant and Co on Patrick Street.