Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, June 7

'Milestone day' for thousands as Leaving Cert kicks off: Wednesday morning marks a major milestone for thousands of students across the country as the 2023 State exams get under way. >>READ MORE.

Over 4,000 cancer cases not detected due to pandemic: One in 12 expected cancers were not detected over the first two years of the covid pandemic, new Irish research shows. >>READ MORE.

Fiscal watchdog warns against Budget giveaway: The fiscal watchdog has stepped up its warnings should the Government be tempted to tap into windfall tax revenues, currently flooding into the Exchequer, to hugely increase spending or slash taxes. >>READ MORE.

Teddy McCarthy in the 1990 All-Ireland final win over Meath that completed dual double for the Sars/Glanmire hero.

Teddy McCarthy was in Thurles Sunday watching Cork do what he did best: Winning All-Irelands: In the iconography of the GAA's greatest moments, Teddy McCarthy’s status as one of the greatest high fielders in both codes, especially in hurling, will forever endure. >>READ MORE.

Catherine Conlon: Time to adopt commonsense approach to obesity: Overweight and obesity have reached epidemic proportions in Ireland and other European countries. >>READ MORE.

Water runs through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam in Kakhovka, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Office via AP

Collapse of major dam in Ukraine sparks emergency as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame: A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country’s breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war scrambled to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the destruction. >>READ MORE.

Council announces two new projects for Mallow as part of major town rejuvenation plan: Two projects worth almost €2m have been announced for a town in north Cork, as part of a major masterplan to rejuvenate its town centre. >>READ MORE.

Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner: 'I understand the criticism'

PGA Tour chief Monahan: 'I understand the criticism. This was the right time to have this conversation': The PGA Tour ended its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia’s golf venture and now is joining forces with it, making a stunning announcement Tuesday of a merger that creates a commercial operation with the Public Investment Fund and the European tour. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: How to combat Leaving Cert skin: Don’t allow your complexion (as well as your exams) to stress you out. >>READ MORE.

Crawford art graduates in profile: Revolutionary women, queer identity, urban dereliction: The annual graduates exhibition from the MTU Crawford College of Art & Design graduates is one of the highlights of the artistic year in Cork. Three of the students tell us the stories behind their pieces. >>READ MORE.

Dry and sunny for most today, though there will be patchy cloud at times, mostly over Ulster and north Leinster.

Highest temperatures of 19C to 24C generally but cooler in the east due to moderate to occasionally fresh easterly winds, with highest temperatures there of 15C to 18C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

