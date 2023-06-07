'Milestone day' for thousands as Leaving Cert kicks off 

Wednesday morning marks a major milestone for thousands of students across the country as the 2023 State exams get under way.

More than 135,000 students will today begin their Junior Cert, Leaving Cert, and Leaving Cert Applied exams on Wednesday, a record number of candidates linked to demographic increases and a 3% increase on the numbers sitting exams in 2022.

About 4m examination papers have been securely distributed to thousands of exam halls across the country as part of a massive logistical exercise to ensure their safe delivery to exam superintendents.

For more than 63,500 Leaving Cert students, Wednesday also marks the first time they will sit an official State exam.

The class of 2023 did not get to experience Junior Cert exams in 2020 after these were cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Leaving Certificate students Caoimhe Barrett with her sister Mia who is sitting the Junior Certificate at Kinsale Community School Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

The almost 71,500 students starting their Junior Cert exams also had their education affected by school closures during covid-19, with many ending primary school during school closures, and starting secondary school amidst strict covid-19 restrictions.

While some normality in education has returned in recent times, the effects of the pandemic can still be seen on the exam cycle.

Calculated grades in 2020, and a two-track ‘hybrid’ approach to the Leaving Cert exams in 2021, both contributed greatly to record grade inflation, which in turn put massive pressure on CAO points and college places.

Due to the continued promise there will be no "cliff edge" return to pre-pandemic grades when it comes to Leaving Certificate results this year, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) will apply post-marking adjustments for the second year in a row.

Leaving Certificate students catching up on some last minute study at Kinsale Community School, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

According to the SEC, this adjustment can only be applied once all the marking has been completed. The date of results, due to be issued to students on August 25, has taken account of the time needed for this step.

Last year, more than half of all grades were bumped up to ensure the class of 2022 did as well as students the year before.

Adjustments to the exam papers this year will allow students more choices to take into account the disruption to their learning during the pandemic.

These adjustments are "proportionate" to the educational experience of the class of 2023, according to SEC chairman Pat Burke. "On behalf of my fellow commissioners and all of the staff of the SEC, I wish to offer sincere best wishes to all those taking the certificate examinations this year.”

Leaving Cert students who test positive for covid-19 will be subject to a mandatory five-day absence from the exams.

Deferred exams

However, they will be eligible to resit these when the SEC hosts the deferred sitting of exams later in June.

This year for the first time, students who suffer an extreme medical emergency during an exam will also be eligible to sit these deferred exams, alongside students who miss the main sitting due to close family bereavement or serious illness, accident, or injury.

Junior Certificate students Claire Nolan and Mia Barrett getting ready for their first exam at Kinsale Community School. Picture: Dan Linehan

The deferred set of exams is due to begin on Thursday, June 29. Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied exam results are due to go to students on Friday, August 25.

The first round of college offers is due to be issued to students by the CAO on August 30. No date has yet been set for Junior Cert results.

Last year, a shortage of written examiners contributed to the delayed issuing of Leaving Cert results. The SEC has confirmed the number of written examiners who have signed up to mark exams is currently at a higher level than at this time last year.

It has credited addressing shortages to a whole-system review that included a recruitment campaign, more pay for examiners, and support from the teachers’ unions and school leadership and management bodies.

Wednesday marks a "milestone" day for thousands of students across the country, said Education Minister Norma Foley.

“To all candidates, I extend the very best of luck and good wishes as you begin your examinations. This is an opportunity to showcase the hard work and time you have dedicated to your studies and the wide range of knowledge you have acquired."

"The hard work is done and will stand to you over the days and weeks ahead."

Dónal Ó Ruanaidh, vice-principal of Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Tralee, Co Kerry, where 105 students will sit State exams. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Students sitting the 2023 State exams will benefit from a trusted, independent exams process, according to president-elect of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland Geraldine O’Brien.

“To all of our exam students I say, please ensure you keep things in perspective. These are just exams and regardless of the outcome, life will present you with many more opportunities in the years to come. Look after yourself, take rest, exercise, and maintain social connection in the weeks ahead.”

It is a sentiment shared by the president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland Liz Farrell.

“State examinations are of course important, but students should remember that they are not defined by any set of examination results and there has never been a wider range of alternative routes to reach their career of choice.”