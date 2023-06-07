Fiscal watchdog warns against Budget giveaway

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council is also urging the Government to stick to its national spending rule allowing net expenditure to grow at 5% per year so that the economy does not overheat
Fiscal watchdog warns against Budget giveaway

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council estimates that Budget spending would need to increase by €5.6bn to cover increasing costs. 

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 00:01
Ronan Smyth

The fiscal watchdog has stepped up its warnings should the Government be tempted to tap into windfall tax revenues, currently flooding into the Exchequer, to hugely increase spending or slash taxes.

In its latest fiscal assessment report, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, or Ifac, said the Irish economy was already performing strongly and that using windfall corporation tax receipts to fund any substantial giveaway level of additional spending could not be justified at this time.

The report comes following comments made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in recent weeks where he said he would be pushing for income tax reductions in the autumn budget.

Ifac did not directly address the Taoiseach’s remarks but it did say pumping up a strong economy, regardless of the timing of the next election, would be of major concern. It is also urging the Government to stick to its national spending rule allowing net expenditure to grow at 5% per year so that the economy does not overheat.

The Ifac report detailed the significant sums the Government would be obliged to put aside just for it to keep pace with the effects of inflation on households.

Ifac estimates that if the Government sticks to the spending rules, it will have over €4bn in additional expenditure to use in the upcoming budget. However, according to the report, the estimated “stand-still” costs for Budget 2024 is €5.6bn which is €1.3bn more than projected under the spending rule.

Stand-still cost increases come from an ageing population resulting in additional money being spent on pensions, as well as increases to public sector pay and social benefits.

Read More

Voters want USC to be scrapped by next election

“To comply with the spending rule, the Government will need to make a choice between additional tax measures, the level of increase of public sector pay, and welfare rates and other spending increases,” the report said.

Of that €5.6bn, €2.5 billion relates to the indexation of public sector pay and welfare rates to forecast wage growth.

If the Government goes beyond their own spending rule, Ifac warned that this would mean using temporary revenues and corporation tax windfalls to finance “permanent spending and risks fuelling further inflationary increases”.

The Government is projecting that due to windfall corporation tax receipts, surpluses of over €10bn will be recorded this year and over €16bn next year. However, if windfall corporation tax were excluded, there would be a deficit this year and a surplus next year.

Sebastian Barnes, chairman of Ifac, said the council’s advice to the Government is to stick to its own spending rule in the upcoming budget because “it keeps the spending in line with the underlying revenue growth in the economy”.

“It also means at this point saving the excess corporation tax receipts which is a good thing to prevent the economy overheating,” he said.

The Ifac added that a prudent approach to the Budget would reduce the risk of further strains on capacity and of adding to inflationary pressures. 

Read More

Fine Gael TDs fear 'prudent Paschal' will cost them seats 

More in this section

Tolls on national road network to rise from July 1 Tolls on national road network to rise from July 1
Brexit 'Chronically weak' British economy won't bounce back for some time
Coffee stock Global coffee harvest to fall short of demand as fertiliser costs stay elevated
#Budget 2024Organisation: Irish Fiscal Advisory Council
<p>Tempy Stock, Meadhbh Sammon, Minister Michael McGrath, Aoife O'Shea, Elaine McSweeney pictured at the basis.point event in Cork.</p>

Funds sector charity raises €1.8m for education programmes in Munster and South East

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd