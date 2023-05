Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Prof James O’Higgins Norman said adults need to be more conscious of what they share online. File photo

Adults urged to examine social media use as 5m view video of assault on teenager: An anti-bullying expert has urged adults to examine how they use social media, as the video of an unprovoked assault on a teenager in Navan has received over 5m views. >>READ MORE.

Overloaded wastewater plant halts progress in Cork village: A two-and-a-half acre former school site in the Cork village of Carrignavar will be left vacant at a time when the area is “crying out for houses”, due to the village’s overloaded wastewater treatment plant, the chairman of the school’s board of management has said. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara exclusive: We don't fret over Leinster. We focus on ourselves: "The URC semi-final at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday was into its seventieth minute when we cosied up to watch the climax on Donnacha Ryan’s phone as the team bus directed us back towards Montpellier airport." >>READ MORE.

Lithuanian man caught in Cork city with imitation revolver and knife jailed: A Lithuanian man driving through Cork city with an imitation revolver, over €8,000 in cash, and a knife gave gardaí no explanation for why he was in Cork — other than an initial claim that he was meeting his girlfriend. >>READ MORE.

Gendarmes fire at vehicle as man crashes car through gates at Vatican: A car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed through a Vatican gate on Thursday and sped past Swiss Guards into a palace courtyard before being apprehended by police, the Holy See said. >>READ MORE.

Boston Scientific to create over 400 new jobs in Clonmel: Boston Scientific plans to invest €80m in the expansion of its manufacturing and research and development (R&D) capabilities at its site in the Co Tipperary town. >>READ MORE.

Cork captain O'Donoghue returns as Ryan makes four changes: Cork captain Seán O’Donoghue is set to make his first 2023 championship appearance on Sunday as one of four changes from the team that began the draw against Tipperary. >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: AI is going to transform how we teach - and how we learn: "I hope AI brings about change in how we assess our students because as it stands my subject, English, is grotesquely assessed" >>READ MORE.

Harrison Ford ‘moved and humbled’ by honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival: Harrison Ford said he was “deeply moved and humbled” as he received an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Picture: Andy Gibson.

Mostly cloudy with patches of mist and fog this morning. Staying largely dry for the day, with occasional sunny spells developing.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with a light northwesterly breeze.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.