Teddy McCarthy was in Thurles Sunday watching Cork do what he did best: winning All-Irelands

In Thurles last Sunday, Teddy McCarthy sat in the VIP Box in the Ryan Stand in Semple Stadium, directly in front of Tomás Mulcahy, with Brian Murphy a few rows in front of. Between the minor and U20 games, McCarthy had tea in the hospitality room in the school behind the dome before going back up to his seat to watch Cork do what he made his name at – winning All-Irelands.

Nobody did it better. On one of the GAA’s shortest and most prestigious lists, McCarthy will sit on top of it forever, out on his own by a distance. Only 14 players have won All-Ireland medals in hurling and football, on the field of play. Eight of them are from Cork — Billy Mackessy, Jack Lynch, Brian Murphy, Ray Cummins, Denis Coughlan, Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Denis Walsh and McCarthy. His status though, towers above everyone else through his achievement in winning both titles in the same year in 1990.

In 2021, Eoin Cadogan failed in his bid to win an All-Ireland hurling medal 11 years after winning an All-Ireland football medal. That chase formed one of the most the most fascinating individual sub-plots around that game but the assumption that any player could win an All-Ireland in both codes, full stop, has drifted so far beyond dispute over the last couple of decades that it magnifies McCarthy’s achievement even more with each passing season.

He was an incredible player, but McCarthy also needed the ball to hop in a certain way for him to sustain such a brilliant dual career. When McCarthy played in three successive All-Ireland football finals between 1987-’89, the hurlers didn’t get out of Munster in any of those seasons.

In 1990, McCarthy was injured in the first round of the hurling championship against Waterford and he didn’t appear again until September. Still, none of that detail detracts from the iconic status McCarthy will always have as the GAA’s dual jewel. We’ll never see his like again.

McCarthy was always a man who did things in his own unique way. When he won his first All- Ireland hurling medal in 1986, the only hurling championship match he played that year was the final against Galway.

He didn’t play that season against Waterford, Clare or Antrim but was parachuted in for the final against Galway while still U21. In the Irish Independent before that match, there was a small story that ran under the heading ‘Difficult Debut’.

“Teddy McCarthy could not have been given a more difficult game to make his senior debut for Cork,” it stated. “He faces 70 minutes being marked by Gerry McInerney. After the young Galway player’s performance against Kilkenny, no forward could relish that prospect.”

And yet that was the kind of challenge that McCarthy always revelled in. Imagine a young player making their championship debut now in an All-Ireland final? That’s how good McCarthy was. That’s how much faith the Cork management had in him. That’s how much confidence McCarthy had in himself.

After he wrote his book Teddyboy at the outset of the last decade, McCarthy was interviewed by the late Weeshie Fogarty on his Terrace Talk show on Radio Kerry. As Fogarty quizzed McCarthy about his career and the many difficulties he experienced throughout his life, he asked McCarthy to try and describe the character and personality at the centre of that life.

“I never felt that I was never any good,” said McCarthy. “I never felt that there was a person better than me. I always felt that there was a fella as good as me. When I was a young fella growing up without a father, without an older brother, you had to gain your own independence. You have to look after yourself on the street, you have to look after yourself on the field of play. That’s realistically where the independence comes from.”

Not everyone may have agreed with what McCarthy did, or what he had to say, but he did it anyway. And, similar to his dual career, he did it in such a way that people will always remember him.

The iconic Teddy McCarthy image from the Irish Examiner archives of the 1993 league final against Wexford when McCarthy’s left knee was ten inches over the head of the Wexford player competing for the same ball

In the iconography of hurling’s greatest moments, McCarthy’s status as one of the greatest high fielders in both codes, especially in hurling, will forever endure and remain indelibly linked to his legacy.

A catch he made in the 1987 All-Ireland final against Meath, when he soared almost over the half-back and half-forward lines was used in coaching manuals for years to teach the skill.

His incredible catch in the 1993 league final against Wexford when McCarthy’s left knee was ten inches over the head of the Wexford player competing for the same ball is a rich adoration to what McCarthy brought to the game. So was a similar image from the drawn Munster final in 1987 when McCarthy is pictured towering above everyone else.

We will never see his like again.