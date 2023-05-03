Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, April 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk:

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

The Skellig Star Hotel in Caherciveen. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

No Government commitment to keep Ukrainian families in Caherciveen: Government officials could not give a commitment on Tuesday night that 80 Ukrainian men, women, and children would be allowed to stay in a hotel in Co Kerry which has been their home since last year. >>READ MORE.

SUV sales 'cancelling out' emissions benefits of EVs: Increased sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have “not made a dent” in transport emissions, a leading expert has said, as he called for SUVs “to be phased out of the market”. >>READ MORE.

Five talking points from the All Ireland and Tailteann Cup draws: The draw for the two competitions took place at Croke Park on Tuesday. >>READ MORE.

London soccer scout accused of theft at Cork hotel refused bail: A London-based soccer scout accused of climbing in the window of the Glenvera Hotel in Cork and stealing property was refused bail. >>READ MORE.

Corkman with €7k worth of cocaine tried to flee gardaí during drugs raid: Gardaí were carrying out a drugs raid at a house in Ballincollig when the 20-year-old man living there tried to flee through the back door but officers in the garden prevented him and they found over €7,000 worth of cocaine in his backpack. >>READ MORE.

City to Country: Munster's countryside views or Drumcondra mid-terrace for €450,000: Buyers can choose from city living in Dublin 3 or a range of detached country homes across Kerry, Clare and Waterford. >>READ MORE.

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill. Picture: McManus/Sportsfile

Liam Cahill: Remembering Dillon, A Maher wedding and 'aggressive' Cork: Liam Cahill and Pat Ryan were rubbing shoulders in Clonoulty-Rossmore on Tuesday, at the launch of The Dillon Quirke Foundation fundraising drive to provide cardiac screening for GAA players over the age of 12. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: Do you have eczema? Here's how to manage the chronic skin condition: How to reduce the discomfort of eczema and control the itch >>READ MORE.

Cleavage, self-control, double dipping: 25 things we learned from Seinfeld: It's 25 years since Jerry Seinfeld and co broadcast their final show. Here are some of the life-lessons to be gleaned from the classic sitcom. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Enjoying the weather at Colimore harbour in Dalkey, Co Dublin Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Any lingering drizzle in the northwest will clear this morning, leaving a largely dry day with some spells of hazy sunshine, especially in the east and north.

There is also a chance of isolated drizzle patches in the west and southwest. Highest temperatures today will range from 14C to 18C.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.