Over 4,000 cancer cases not detected due to pandemic 

One in 12 expected cancers were not detected over the first two years of the covid pandemic, new Irish research shows.

New figures also show that 40% of people are not confident that the health service has capacity to treat them in a timely manner.

The report, published on Wednesday by the National Cancer Registry (NCRI) and funded by the Irish Cancer Society, found that the number of cancer cases diagnosed in 2021 was down 1,665 cases or 6% lower than projected.

This follows a larger shortfall in diagnosis of 10% previously observed during 2020 by the NCRI.

Across the two years combined, the number of diagnosed cancers was down about 4,320 cases or 8% lower than projected.

The NCRI found that for liver cancers, 36% fewer cases were registered than projected, for pancreatic cancer it was 26% fewer, and for kidney cancers, 20% fewer across men and women.

However, colorectal, breast, and cervical cancer case numbers, which were impacted by the pandemic in 2020, returned to expected case numbers in 2021, the report shows.

The Irish Cancer Society's director of advocacy Rachel Morrogh said they are “dismayed” to see fears around the 2021 figures confirmed for the first time and called for a public awareness campaign.

“The combined number of missed cancers from 2020 and 2021 tell us that one in 12 expected cancers were not detected over the first two years of the pandemic,” she said.

“We don’t yet have the full picture of whether these cancers were diagnosed at a more advanced stage, but what we do know is that the later the stage of diagnosis, the more complex, more costly, and more invasive cancer is to treat.”

More supports are needed to significantly reduce waiting times for cancer tests and expand access to diagnosis and treatment, she said.

“The public needs to be reassured that health services are available if they need them and not to delay seeking medical advice for anything that is unusual, unexplained, or persistent,” she urged.

The report shows that, broken down by gender, 97% of cases projected for women in 2021 have been registered, leaving a 3% shortfall or 423 fewer cases than expected. Among men, 91% of cases projected have been registered, leaving a 9% shortfall or 1,241 fewer cases than expected.

“It normally takes up to two years before complete details of a case are fully registered,” the NCRI said. The figures are based on assuming cancer trends for the years up to 2019 still apply.

The Irish Cancer Society also tracks the public’s engagement with the health service, and found in May that one in five people reported not going to a GP or hospital in the last three months even though they needed to.

“Roughly one-third have put off these appointments due to either the pressures in the health service or because they could not afford it,” Ms Morrogh said.

Four in 10 adults in Ireland are not confident that they can access the health services they need at the current time.

"One in five are currently waiting for a health test, with 65% of these waiting longer than four months.”

Reacting to the NCRI figures, a HSE spokeswoman said: "Referrals for diagnostic tests are triaged according to clinical urgency and patients with suspected serious illness such as cancer are prioritised.

"The National Cancer Control Programme advises any person with symptoms that could indicate cancer to seek care without delay.

"Patients can contact their GP with any clinical concerns, or, in an emergency situation, can seek care via the emergency services/ emergency departments."