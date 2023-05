Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Ireland fail to book spot in Eurovision grand final: Despite all the hype and expectation, the gold suit and pyrotechnics, Ireland has again failed to qualify for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest. >>READ MORE.

Wild Youth performs at the Eurovision semi-final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool

Supermarkets will be given six weeks to bring prices down: Despite repeated interventions by the European Central Bank since July last year, grocery price inflation in Ireland continues to remain consistently high, and is now running at 16.6%. >>READ MORE.

'No fighting and no red cards' - Kerry's Paudie Clifford reveals advice from 'typical GAA mom' Ellen: Kerry GAA star admits: 'I can’t imagine playing for Fossa and not having her down there watching. She went to every single game'. Dad Dermot expresses his pride that sons lined out in Sunday's Munster final to honour their mom >>READ MORE.

Members of the Kerry Football Team and surrounding clubs form a Guard of Honour at the funeral of Ellen Clifford, mother of their colleagues David and Paudie in Christ Prince of Peace Church in Fossa, Killarney on Tuesday.

'My heart went to pieces,' says woman whose son was abducted in Cork by ex-partner: The mother was told the boy's father was bringing their son to Dublin Zoo, instead the defendant flew with the child to Poland without any permission >>READ MORE.

Return of El Niño phenomenon could push world over 1.5C mark next year, warns Irish expert: Maynooth University professor of geography climate change Peter Thorne said the expected return of the El Niño phenomenon would have a big bearing on whether the world would cross the 1.5C pre-industrial era warming threshold. >>READ MORE.

Expert warns €100,000 deposit insurance too low in current banking turmoil: Lucrezia Reichlin, professor of economics at the London Business School, predicts "other banking crises to happen" if interest rates continue to rise. >>READ MORE.

Confirmed: FAI shelves plan for €12m Centre of Excellence in Cork: 'It is the Board’s view that the original proposal no longer represents the greatest return on investment for the parties involved' >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: These are the three age-related skin questions I get asked all the time: "Like other areas of life, our skin condition, texture and appearance change as we age, and your skincare priorities should adapt accordingly." >>READ MORE.

Cork artists explore the space between land and sea: Johnny Bugler and Diarmuid Breen have combined forces for a show at the Lavit Gallery in Cork >>READ MORE.

Scattered showers are expected, with the possibly of merging into longer spells of rain at times, followed by occasional sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 12C to 15C are predicted in a moderate to fresh westerly wind.

