Council announces two new projects for Mallow as part of major town rejuvenation plan

Two projects worth almost €2m have been announced for a town in north Cork, as part of a major masterplan to rejuvenate its town centre.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

The roof of Mallow Castle House is to be restored and the town is getting a skate park, Cork County Council announced yesterday.

The council said the projects are the latest phase of its larger plan to rejuvenate the town centre by developing the castle house as a major tourist attraction, and linking the grounds to the town park and Spa House.

The council has appointed Cumnor Construction to undertake the roof restoration works, in a contract valued at just over €1.6m. Works are due to start immediately with a target completion date of late 2024.

Mallow Castle House, which has been in the possession of the council for over a decade, sits close to a castle dating back to 1185, when the English King John ordered the construction of the first castle in Mallow.

The restoration works on the roof are being undertaken as part of the council’s larger plan for an integrated park network, landmark amenity, and tourist destination linking the castle park, the town park, and the Spa House Park.

The works completed to date include a new playground on the grounds of Mallow Castle, the restoration of the walled garden and installation of a new pedestrian bridge and pathways in the lower park.

The council has also signed a contract with Browne Bros Site Services Ltd for just under €275,000 for the development of a new skate park on the town’s Park Road.

The council secured a €150,000 grant from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to help fund this project, with work due to start next month and be complete by October.

Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Deirdre O’Brien said the projects will further enhance Mallow’s potential as a tourism destination and will enhance the quality of life of the local community. “I look forward to seeing both projects progress and the positive changes they will bring to Mallow,” she said.

Pocket park for Ballydesmond

Meanwhile, the council has also signed a contract with Vision Contracting Ltd for the construction of a new €505,000 pocket park in Ballydesmond which will feature natural play areas, walkways, a rain garden, a timber boardwalk, a covered bandstand, and outdoor seating.

Its design celebrates the village’s rich Sliabh Luachra heritage with a sculptural feature at the entrance. Construction is due to begin later this month and be complete by late November.

“Disruption during the works will be kept to a minimum and regular notifications will be provided to local stakeholders,” the council said.

It is being funded from a €868,950 grant from the Department of Rural and Community Development to enhance Ballydesmond village through various improvements to streetscapes, walkways, and park areas.