The Skin Nerd: How to combat Leaving Cert skin

There is no getting around it, exams can take their toll on us physically as well as mentally. The buildup of pressure, intense periods of time sitting at a desk and anxiety concerning the results can accumulate to one of the most stressful periods in a young person's life. In fact, research has revealed that 75% of Irish students reported suffering ‘extreme’ stress over the course of the two-year Leaving Cert cycle.* As well as being bad for the body, stress can have a negative impact on our skin, manifesting itself in many unfavourable ways.

When experiencing stress, a surge of cortisol (known as the stress hormone) is sent throughout our body. Cortisol can be both our friend and foe. In the short-term, cortisol has our back, working to allow our body to handle what it perceives as a threat. However, over prolonged time periods, cortisol causes disruption to our skin and body processes, influencing how our skin heals and triggering inflammation. This can lead to flare-ups for those with inflammatory skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Research has also revealed that psychological distress can impair skin barrier function and effect how much oil our skin produces.**

Whether you are going through it yourself or your child is about to, it can help to prepare your skin for the battle it may be about to face with stress — but what can we do? For a fully holistic approach, you need to invest some time and energy into a 360 plan of defense:

Schedule in regular breaks

Eye strain, tech neck and headaches are all possibilities that arise from increased studying so be sure to take some screen-free time throughout your day. Additionally, it will benefit your skin and stress levels if you try to book in time once a week to do a mask like the IMAGE Vital C Hydrating Enzyme Masque (€44.50, theskinnerd.com). This treatment is particularly great as it can be worn overnight so you can pop it on, relax and not worry about taking it off in a specific time frame.

Commit to a skincare regime

Sticking to a skincare routine is key when it comes to managing any kind of skin concern. Not only can the habitual act of your regime help you to gain a sense of control in this stressful period, but it can also help you to minimise the risk of anxiety-induced breakouts. Double-cleansing morning and evening is a great place to start. After cleansing, apply a non-comedogenic serum (i.e. one which doesn’t clog pores). If you are blemish-prone, select a serum which helps to manage oil production — one containing vitamin A ideal for this. Finish your morning routine with SPF to protect skin and remember to top up your sun protection every 2 hours during the day. Mixing a salicylic acid-based cleanser into your routine is a great idea if you are experiencing blemishes. Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid which penetrates deep into the pores to dissolve any blockages. You can use these in the evening up to three times a week to decongest and leave your skin feeling fresh.

Avoid junk food

It’s crucial to feed the skin from within, and this is particularly important when it comes to skin concerns such as acne, as there can be a link between sugar and junk food with inflammation. The gut and the skin are all linked, as is the mind and the skin, being mindful of what you are eating is an effective way to manage the skin too. Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Accumax (advancednutritionprogramme.com) is a great supplement to try if you are looking to top up your nutrition levels. It helps to clarify complexion with a blend of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E and phytonutrients, targeting blemished skin without leaving the skin dry.

Jennifer Rock: The Skin Nerd is here to advise on examtime stress and your skin

Defend from blue light

Studies on blue (HEV) light have contradictory results but there is evidence that blue light can be damaging to the skin, with research linking blue light exposure to skin cell death, hyperpigmentation, free radical production, and ageing. These studies have typically been carried out over a short period of time such as 5 days and using an intense light source meaning light from computer, TV or phone screens may not be comparable, BUT as you are likely to be spending more time studying on a device, it is smart to protect your skin. Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF50 PA+++ (€74, millies.ie) provides maximum skinsurance by offering high factor protection against harmful UV rays, pollution, infrared radiation and HEV rays from our screens.

Try to get seven hours of restful sleep

Sleep is an essential time to heal and regenerate, so try to prioritise sticking to a regular time for downing the books and getting into bed. Insufficient sleep can lead to fluid pooling under your skin, giving a tell-tale puffy look that’s often associated with too many late nights.

Keep hydrated

It’s an oldie but drinking eight glasses of water daily is one of the best things you can do for your skin. Water hydrates the whole body, including the skin. Hydration is the key to skin volume, with up to 60% of the adult human body comprised of water. The more water the skin has, the more support it has and the plumper it appears.

Step away from the sugar and processed foods

I understand that this one is difficult to keep up with sometimes and there is nothing wrong with the occasional sweet treat, but you do need to bear in mind that processed foods affect the body and the skin’s immunity. When my clients do manage to reduce their sugar intake, any skin congestion (including spots, blackheads and clogged pores) is often reduced by half, with redness reduced too in time.

Keep an eye on your caffeine intake

Coffee may be fuelling your late-night revision sessions, but caffeine is a prime culprit for increasing stress levels - particularly the production of the stress hormone cortisol. Heightened stress can then dehydrate the skin and worsen any chronic skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis. Whilst it’s understandable (caffeine is something most of us gravitate towards in times when we need to be in peak production mode), for optimal skin health it is better to reduce your consumption to one cup per day.

Sources

* StudyClix, 2019

** Journal of American Medical Association, 2001 + Dermato Endocrinology, 2009

Nerdie Knowledge: What is a comedo?

The nerdie term for a spot — a comedo is technically a clogged hair follicle (AKA a pore). Every hair follicle has a sebaceous gland which produces sebum, and spots occur when sebum combines with dead skin cells to create a plug in the hair follicle. A blockage in the hair follicle can manifest as whiteheads, blackheads, pustules, papules, nodules and cysts.

Suffering with a stubborn comedo? Try Avéne Cleanance Comedomed Anti-Blemishes Concentrate (€18.00, theskinnerd.com). Containing Comedoclastin™ — a milk thistle derivative that reduces excess sebum and helps prevent the formation of blemishes, this lightweight, non-sticky formula helps to hydrate, mattify and reduce the appearance of blemishes.