Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, September 5

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

64 court cases linked to Hyde decisions cost An Bord Pleanála €5.2m: The former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanala Paul Hyde voted on planning applications which have since cost €5.2m linked to 64 court cases which were either lost or conceded. >>READ MORE.

Man being questioned in connection with Tallaght siblings' deaths: A man was still being questioned last night by gardaí investigating the violent killings of Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their sister Lisa Cash. >>READ MORE.

Time to look to our own history for inspiration on national energy security: Escalating energy costs, power cuts, and the doubling down on fossil fuels during a summer of unprecedented heat waves: The news is full of troubling stories related to our broken energy system. >>READ MORE.

Families to consider terms of inquiry into controversial epilepsy drug: Families affected by the prescribing of sodium valproate to pregnant women are deciding if they will accept terms proposed for an inquiry, following a frank meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. >>READ MORE.

Canadian police search province for deadly stabbing suspects: Canadian police are searching Saskatchewan province for two suspects over the fatal stabbing of 10 people in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in one of the worst mass killings in the country’s history. >>READ MORE.

Quick return to market for this €449,000 semi-detached home: A development aimed at first-time buyers three years ago, with what were billed as ‘sweet-spot’ prices from €325,000 to €365,000, has seen one of the first resale offers come to market. >>READ MORE.

Roy Keane to Christian Eriksen: 'I'm still upset over Dublin when you scored': Roy Keane was again at the centre of Sky's coverage of Man Utd's victory over Arsenal today. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: I like him but lovemaking on our first date was very awkward: "I had a great date with a lovely man. It went so well, in fact, that we slept together the same night - which didn't go so smoothly." >>READ MORE.

TV review: Poignant scenes as Bryan Murray talks childhood memories and dementia: The first episode of Keys to My Life had Brendan Courtney - now in the early stages of Alzheimer's - revisiting some of his old homes with Brendan Courtney >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

It will be a largely dry morning with sunshine developing however showery rain will spread gradually northwards over the country.

There will be some heavy and thundery downpours bringing a possibility of some spot flooding.

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox Sign Up

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.