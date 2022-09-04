10 dead, up to 15 injured in random stabbings across Saskatchewan, Canada

Police named two suspects and urged people not to approach them.
10 dead, up to 15 injured in random stabbings across Saskatchewan, Canada

The Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are searching for a pair of men they believe may be responsible. Picture: RCMP/Facebook

Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 23:05

Police in Canada, say at least ten people have died and up to 15 others have been injured in multiple stabbing incidents across the province of Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are searching for a pair of men they believe may be responsible.

The attacks are reported to have taken place at several different locations, including at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. The attacks appear to have been carried out at random.

In response to the mass casualties and critical incident, the James Smith Cree Nation has declared a local state of emergency until the end of September.

Police named two suspects and urged people not to approach them. 

The suspects were named as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI.

They have reportedly been spotted in Regina and Melfor.

The RCMP also say they have asked for the "dangerous persons" alert, currently in effect in Saskatchewan, to be extended to Manitoba and Alberta provinces.

"We urge the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report emergencies or info to 911," the force said in a statement.

More to follow . . .

More in this section

California Wildfires Firefighters working to contain large blaze in northern California
Olivia Pratt-Korbel death Two men arrested in connection with Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder in Liverpool
Russia Ukraine War Port shelled as Russia targets Ukrainian cities
Place: Canada
Russia Ukraine War Kitten

Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 16
  • 36
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices