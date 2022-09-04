10 dead, up to 15 injured in random stabbings across Saskatchewan, Canada

Police in Canada, say at least ten people have died and up to 15 others have been injured in multiple stabbing incidents across the province of Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are searching for a pair of men they believe may be responsible.

The attacks are reported to have taken place at several different locations, including at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. The attacks appear to have been carried out at random.

In response to the mass casualties and critical incident, the James Smith Cree Nation has declared a local state of emergency until the end of September.

Police named two suspects and urged people not to approach them.

Update #4 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: Multiple stabbing victims, multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. Early indications may be that victims are attacked randomly. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022

The suspects were named as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI.

They have reportedly been spotted in Regina and Melfor.

The RCMP also say they have asked for the "dangerous persons" alert, currently in effect in Saskatchewan, to be extended to Manitoba and Alberta provinces.

"We urge the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report emergencies or info to 911," the force said in a statement.

More to follow . . .