Roy Keane to Christian Eriksen: "I'm still upset over Dublin when you scored"

LONG MEMORY: Roy Keane and Christian Eriksen after the Man Utd - Arsenal game today.

Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 21:20

Roy Keane was again at the centre of Sky's coverage of Man Utd's victory over Arsenal today. 

The Corkman was serenaded with chants of 'Keano, Keano' from Stretford Enders throughout as he reminded Paul Merson that it's 'points not plaudits' that he's concerned with. 

After a game that saw the home side make it four wins on the trot, the panel were joined by manager Eric ten Hag and then Christian Eriksen, after another excellent performance. 

When host Dave Jones opened the chat up to questions from the panel, Keane reminded the Danish playmaker of a previous meeting. 

“I have no questions to ask you because I’m still upset over Dublin, when you scored for Denmark, so I’ll pass you on. I’m still upset with you,” quipped Keane in reference to Eriksen's hat-trick in the 5-1 World Cup playoff humbling.


Asked afterwards who'll have a better season between his former side and Arsenal, Keane said: "United. I think United will search for the top four. I think they've got a settled group now. New manager settling in. United for me."

