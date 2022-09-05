Sex File: I like him but lovemaking on our first date was very awkward 

This is definitely not a lost cause. First-time sex is, contrary to what you see in films, often abysmal, largely because there is too much information to process at once. You spend the date checking each other out and working out whether you have chemistry. Does he make you laugh? Does he excite you? If he passes the psychological test, you move on to the physical. While you are kissing him, you are probably assessing him while being aware you are also being assessed. It is not relaxed. It is frenetic, and for women cognitive distraction impedes orgasm, whereas generally for men a new partner can be so exciting that they climax quickly. If it is any consolation, it is more common for sex to be bad the first time. In a 2018 survey of 2,000 adults in America, 60% said that the first time they had sex with a new partner was terrible. However, only 30% said it was a deal breaker.
It takes time to feel comfortable with someone else's body, especially if it is very different from the last body you had sex with - and of course it will be different. I'm not sure whether the two of you talked about the fact it hadn't gone brilliantly but the best way to ensure that sex is better next time is to be open about it. Using humour and taking joint responsibility for what happened will clear the air and ensure that it doesn't create any lasting anxiety. As long as you are laughing 'with' rather than 'at' each other, you will be able to put this first disastrous episode behind you. If you make it comfortable to talk openly about sex from the outset, you set a really healthy precedent for your relationship too. In the same One Poll survey, 46% of participants said that sex improved once they talked about it with their partner, and 72% had used those conversations as an opportunity to discuss some new moves and ideas.
Before you try again, though, I'd suggest spending some time getting to know each other outside the bedroom. Having sex doesn't build emotional intimacy - communication does. So the more that you share with each other, the more you will begin to trust each other, and trust is the foundation of any good relationship. Having said that, I wouldn't wait too long before having another go. Delaying the next time will lead to one or both of you overthinking the situation and that could end up making you both anxious, which won't help the sex.
What will help is to take your time, relax as much as possible and really get to know one another. Spend plenty of time on foreplay: kissing, cuddling, laughing and touching. And remember, when it comes to sex, things almost always improve with time. Unless, of course, you are simply not sexually compatible. You just have to trust your instinct. You can't force chemistry and if you have tried everything you can think of and the sex, or the relationship, still doesn't feel right, it almost certainly isn't.
