Man being questioned in connection with Tallaght siblings' deaths

A man was still being questioned last night by gardaí investigating the violent killings of Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their sister Lisa Cash.

The man was known to the three siblings, who died after an incident in their home in Rossfield Avenue in Brookfield, Tallaght, at 12.30am on Sunday morning.

Christy and Chelsea were eight years old while Lisa was 18 years old.

Eighteen-year-old Lisa Cash.

Post-mortem examinations got underway on Sunday and will continue on Monday.

Their 14-year-old brother, who was also injured in the incident, remained in Tallaght University Hospital last night where he was being treated for a leg injury. Although not life threatening, the injury has been described by gardaí as serious.

The siblings' mother, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital for observation and to be treated for shock following the incident. She was discharged on Sunday and is being looked after by relatives.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to update her on any developments in the investigation.

Following the violent incident in their home, the three siblings were rushed to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin for treatment, but all three were later pronounced dead.

The man in custody is in his 20s and was arrested by members of the garda armed support unit, involving the “discharge of less-than-lethal devices”.

He was being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Flowers at the scene in Tallaght, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Gardaí said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The scene remained sealed off yesterday evening as officers attached to the Garda Technical Bureau conducted forensic investigations at the property.

Locals who visited the scene said that windows of the house were open yesterday, with one of them appearing to be broken.

Flowers were laid near the house during the day yesterday as neighbours tried to comfort each other in the close-knit community in Brookfield.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: “The killing of three young family members is a tragedy, so awful and heart-breaking. It is difficult to comprehend.

“My thoughts are with the family and the local community as they deal with this unimaginable crime.

“Gardai and other services are supporting them at this difficult time.”

Garda sources described the scene of the incident as a “very tough scene” for members of the emergency services.

Welfare supports have been put in place for gardaí who attended the scene.