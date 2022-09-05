Man being questioned in connection with Tallaght siblings' deaths

Man being questioned in connection with Tallaght siblings' deaths

Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley were killed in their home in the early hours of Sunday.

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Ann Murphy

A man was still being questioned last night by gardaí investigating the violent killings of Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their sister Lisa Cash.

The man was known to the three siblings, who died after an incident in their home in Rossfield Avenue in Brookfield, Tallaght, at 12.30am on Sunday morning.

Christy and Chelsea were eight years old while Lisa was 18 years old.

Eighteen-year-old Lisa Cash.
Eighteen-year-old Lisa Cash.

Post-mortem examinations got underway on Sunday and will continue on Monday.

Their 14-year-old brother, who was also injured in the incident, remained in Tallaght University Hospital last night where he was being treated for a leg injury. Although not life threatening, the injury has been described by gardaí as serious.

The siblings' mother, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital for observation and to be treated for shock following the incident. She was discharged on Sunday and is being looked after by relatives.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to update her on any developments in the investigation.

Following the violent incident in their home, the three siblings were rushed to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin for treatment, but all three were later pronounced dead.

The man in custody is in his 20s and was arrested by members of the garda armed support unit, involving the “discharge of less-than-lethal devices”.

He was being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Flowers at the scene in Tallaght, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos
Flowers at the scene in Tallaght, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Gardaí said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The scene remained sealed off yesterday evening as officers attached to the Garda Technical Bureau conducted forensic investigations at the property.

Locals who visited the scene said that windows of the house were open yesterday, with one of them appearing to be broken.

Flowers were laid near the house during the day yesterday as neighbours tried to comfort each other in the close-knit community in Brookfield.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: “The killing of three young family members is a tragedy, so awful and heart-breaking. It is difficult to comprehend.

“My thoughts are with the family and the local community as they deal with this unimaginable crime.

“Gardai and other services are supporting them at this difficult time.”

Garda sources described the scene of the incident as a “very tough scene” for members of the emergency services.

Welfare supports have been put in place for gardaí who attended the scene.

Read More

Parents of Jack de Bromhead pay tribute to ‘beautiful young soul’ who will be ‘frozen in time’

More in this section

64 court cases linked to Hyde decisions cost An Bord Pleanála €5.2m 64 court cases linked to Hyde decisions cost An Bord Pleanála €5.2m
Rossfield Estate incident Counselling supports sought after violent deaths of Tallaght siblings 
Memorial plaque to Clarissa McCarthy erected 'in the place she loved best' Memorial plaque to Clarissa McCarthy erected 'in the place she loved best'
CrimetragedyPlace: TallaghtPlace: DublinOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>Crowds at Electric Picnic Festival this weekend. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire</p>

HSE issues second warning over synthetic 'designer drug' at Electric Picnic

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices