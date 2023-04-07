Ultimate refuge at €1.85m  seaside sanctuary on a Blue Flag West Cork beach

|
Inchydoney Island, West Cork
|
€1.85 million
|
Size
|
235 sq m (2,510 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3/4 with gym/cinema
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B2
WEST Cork’s wonderful, Inchydoney Island and its twin, golden Blue Flag beaches are having a moment in the sun — both in terms of popularity with visitors and holidaymakers, and even more recently, in property values and upgrades of some of the seaside resort’s housing stock.
In terms of values, think suddenly going up to and over €1m for a spot/site with some of the best of the views, or €1.5m to €2m for the best-finished homes on equally top sites, and nudging back toward €500,000 once more, for some of the better two-bed apartments next to the four-star Inchydoney Lodge and Spa Hotel.
A number right now are works in progress; some basic chalet-style houses still remain, and every year more and more owners are becoming more and more regularly full-time residents.
Now three years after the pandemic panic, unforseen outcomes, and lifestyle upheavals for better or for worse, the woman responsible along with architect Chris Ralphs for the glorious result that is Tearmann has decided to sell. She’s not getting enough use of it subsequently, says Ms McCarthy, who’s Skibbereen-based and whose firm Charles P McCarthy has like many other West Cork agents seen some remarkable demand and prices secured for coastal Cork properties.
Laguna is now “sale agreed”, but the agents there (Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill) don’t right now confirm at what eventual price level.
At that sort of sum, though, it’s safe to assume that it’s being bought for its site (access from top and bottom of the chicane bend leading down to the beaches from the high approach road) and if a buyer is spending that much it’s another good bet that a fairly special house will be built to replace Laguna, subject to planning permission.
Just last month, Ms McCarthy listed a modern 2,200 sq ft box dormer home, The Breakers, architect designed with large first-floor kitchen/diner behind very large windows on the Dunmore Road facing Inchydoney. It’s set on the inland side of the water-fronting road, by two waterfront wonders, out to the high-grade Dunmore House Hotel and towards Ardfield: The Breakers came under immediate offer, and is already sale agreed in excess of €1.1m.
Tearmann stands on the same site footprint as an earlier mid-20th century dormer bungalow (our Irish Examiner files of aerial images of Inchydoney show an almost generic, anywhere bungalow here previously), and some of its footprint might even have carried over to what’s here now. If it did, it’s indecipherable from the end-to-end quality that’s here now.
Tearmann has three entrances, plus large sliding windows and access to two balconies, one quite bridge-like to the back, off the large first-floor main bedroom suite (the private first floor is almost an apartment in its own right with the loft end cinema/gym/sauna, storage, the very large double-aspect bedroom off it, with dressing room and bathroom with standalone bath, plus balcony access).
The most-used ground-level entry point is at the gable, straight into the kitchen/diner main dramatic living section, where the owner has thoughtfully included a secure, large dog flap able to let any size dog (or cat) in or out at will when unlocked.
The kitchen is a low-key installation by West Cork-based maker Toby Hatchett, with birch ply tops and formica facing, with Miele and Smeg appliances, pop-up extract fan and other aids to serious cooking. Toby Hatchett also did a pull-out larder in the adjacent utility/boot room with similar-style units.
Apart from the simplest family joys of buckets and spades, there’s swimming and surfing, body boarding, hang-gliding from the Marram grass dunes, shore angling, boating around the corner at Ring, kite surfing and wind-surfing, a surf school for starters out or board rentals, more pampering sea water therapies at the next door hotel as well as a bar and restaurant, and there’s even a shiny chrome caravan doing take-away coffees and hot chocolates for more blustery days. Truly, the days of burger and chip vans and Mr Whippy ices are a bit in the past.
A sanctuary for the future in its own right, Tearman is on a 0.6-acre site, fringed by the access road which gets busy in peak summer and sunny days, but has its own secure site, with good parking and turning on its driveway. Plus there’s extra parking fenced off outside the electric access gates on the road.
Tearmann’s architects was RIAI member Chris Ralphs: his practice Mulcahy Ralphs’ own website appears to show at least one other top-of-the-range, top-of-the-hill Inchydoney contemporary designs with a similar sweep of views to Tearmann’s, towards Muckross and Dunmore House’s own landscaped and vegetable gardens, with near year-round on the water activities, and the ever-present sights and sounds of the sea.