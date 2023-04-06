Ronan O'Gara on Munster: First law of the sporting jungle is don’t beat yourself

WE are all from where we’re from, so when I reach for an emotive term like ‘disillusioned’ in respect of Munster’s defeat in Durban, it’s not quite as jarring as it might first seem.

The first law of the sporting jungle is don’t beat yourself. If one was to list the essential differences between Leinster and Munster, an important one would be that Leinster don’t beat themselves.

Young players have to understand what building pressure looks like. Last Saturday against the Sharks was the exampla gratis from Munster of how not to build pressure. They had their entry into the game, and they scored a good try via Shane Daly. But what transpired in the second half – an implosion basically - was really disappointing.

The crass errors Munster make in pressure games must leave supporters somewhat disillusioned. There is a good snapshot early on in Durban from a Sharks lineout overthrow, where Jack Crowley tries to pick up the ball without even breaking stride and knocks it on. Jack will be an important part of Munster’s future, but just dive on the ball and regain possession. Shortly after he passed into touch. The point here is not to pick on Crowley, but for any player, before you start becoming a superhero, do your basics.

I would be so disappointed with their lack of respect for the ball. Clearly, I have no insight into the mindset there now, but in the knockout phase of the biggest club competition on the world – a tournament Munster people set their clocks by – it felt like there was a sense of ok, it’s no big deal if we make an error – and compound it with another one. The ball is bloody precious, so treat possession with the respect it demands. And don’t give it to someone who is in a worse position.

Yes, Munster got eaten alive up front but there were so many other frustrating aspects to their efforts.

In the same way that Will Skelton is so fundamental to what we do at La Rochelle, and securing his contract is fundamental, John Ryan could and should have been that player for Munster. One key piece of the jigsaw can make everyone look a lot worse and there was a real sense of that in the front row. Credit in a strange way for Munster to put their hands up and go 'okay, we got that wrong, let’s get him back', but unfortunately, he has missed this campaign. You need the Skeltons for the big games.

Way back in the day, Munster conceded fifty points in the Heineken Cup in France. It’s not good to be shipping 50 points in South Africa in any competition never mind the Champions Cup. Are the Sharks that elite? Treat every minute, every play, with the respect that your status and the competition itself deserves.

The Champions Cup is what Munster gauges themselves against. Spare a thought for Denis Leamy this week. Imagine, is that the best they can do to represent him? I don’t think so. In that depressing second half, you are craving a go-to player, a settler, to get yourself a foothold but Munster let it slide quickly and easy. Too easy.

Not that there is anyone around these parts of western France patting ourselves on the back for still being in the Champions Cup. Gloucester scored three tries last Saturday at the Marcel Deflandre and while it was really interesting to see the speed of Louis Rees-Zammit first-hand – that guy has serious wheels – we knew what was coming and knocked off defensively at a really bad time. A perfect example of disharmony in a backline, some defending the man, others defending the ball. You are sitting there thinking, ‘what is going on here?’ That shouldn’t happen on European days.

Deep down, I am wondering did we really think that no matter how bad things went, that the result would be in doubt? Fellas might have looked at Gloucester's form in the Premiership, where they sit ninth, and behaved irresponsibly. But they came to play their biggest game of the season and they delivered. Gloucester wouldn’t have been unworthy winners. A 79th-minute try rescued us. The dressing room afterwards said plenty. Phew, lads, that was too close for comfort.

If there is one positive to come out of it, we got a really robust gut-check and had the know-how to get over the finishing line. What isn’t up for debate is that Leinster haven’t been tested in the Champions Cup this season. Some might argue Ulster tested their pulse at the Aviva but not in a real sense; not in the sense that a team is mentally challenged. The weather conditions may not have aided Ulster, but they certainly manacled Leinster. In football, the rain isn’t a determining influence. But when you have to use your hands as a skill, it has a disproportionate influence on performance. With a dry ball, Leinster could have had all the fun they wanted.

Here's the thing about Friday night. Leicester are a proper European team, who will come to Dublin with a plan. We are into knockout mentality at this stage, and Leinster have no Sexton or van der Flier. It’s a boost to have Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris available, but this quarter-final will be tighter than people expect.

This idea of Leinster being unplayable or unbeatable is nonsense.