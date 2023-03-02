Briano and Tom: They left the Munster jersey in a better place

THEY’LL lay our former manager Brian O’Brien to his final rest on Friday in Limerick. He was a fine age, 83.

Tom Tierney wasn’t. Our careers intersected fleetingly but decisively in a sliding doors moment over twenty years ago. These are the odd irrelevancies you reflect on when a man is taken at 46, a few months older than myself, with a wonderful wife and two daughters.

We are unapologetically close to these things, so it must be asked: Is there any organisation in these parts that has suffered as many brutal dunts as Munster?

It must have been on people’s minds on Thursday as the current group gathered in Tipperary for Tom’s funeral. ‘We will be there in force’, Denis Leamy said this week. Good.

These tragic losses don’t bear thinking about, except it’s hard not to: Darbs, Geraghty, Axel, Garrett, Holl and now Tom Tierney and Briano in a week. These are seismic losses in a relatively short period of time. Truly, Munster has suffered. Of course, other teams and organisations have lost people of great importance, but has any lost so many, so prematurely, that their sad departure would stretch the very fabric of the jersey to breaking point? These people were hugely important in the tight circle that energises players and staff. They were all within and around the 30-man playing group and staff and had matchday roles.

My Ireland debut should have been alongside Tierney. Twenty three years ago, I was in line for a possible debut at Twickenham with Tom as my half back partner.

My knee was in bother, damaged in Ireland camp. There was talk of injecting to see would it settle the medial ligament down. That was a bad plan and I knew it. All I would have done is gone out on half a leg and made a show of myself.

Ultimately, I missed a game that sent a lot of good men down. In shamelessly selfish terms, it was a good one to miss, Ireland lost 50-18. With the 1999 World Cup exit to Argentina still painfully fresh enough in the rear view mirror, Warren Gatland and Donal Lenihan were shaking things up. By the time Round 2 came around, Stringer was in, I was fit and we beat Scotland, 44-22. The rest of the story is easy to tell, though not for Tom Tierney and a few others.

Twickenham against the English was big time but lads were tossed overboard after. I’m not sure if Tom played for Ireland again. It’s the cruelty of professional sport we want to overlook. With a tidal surge, no-one remembers who gets lost in the ebb. Thankfully for him, his calling came again via coaching, where Tom would establish himself as a master of the craft, whatever the age grade or gender.

Tom was a guiding hand for Ireland’s U19 and U20, for the Women’s Sevens and 15’s and a keen eye for nascent talent at Munster’s HPC in Limerick. Enhancing and embellishing starlets stirred him.

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Ireland flanker Anthony Foley with manager Brian O'Brien during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

In the early noughties, mobile phones were still little more than an obligatory accessory for the wealthy and wannabees. On one Saturday in 2003, mine was whistling like a bird and I knew why. Several of the missed calls were from the new Irish manager who had taken over a couple of years before after Donal Lenihan moved on to assume his Lions duties for the tour to Australia.

Brian O’Brien was my first Munster manager so I had a real sense of the sort of ship he’d skipper around Lansdowne Road.

He was the instigator of the Stand Up and Fight dynamic in Munster. Though he was from a musical family, this was less about melody and more about mindset. He was pure Shannon which allowed him to shape a pure Munster and then a different sort of Ireland.

He would have been quiet, but very shrewd and observant and he didn’t let anything pass that he thought was counter-productive to the goals of the group.

That week I had been down at the Old Head of Kinsale where the genial Jim O’Brien was GM and introduced me to Wayne Huizenga, the owner of the Miami Dolphins. Huizenga was a lovely man and a great friend of Ireland’s west and south coasts. He’d fly in on his private Dolphins jet with the likes of Dan Marino, his star quarterback in tow, and helicopter to the Old Head or drive to Doonbeg and mingle outside Morrissey’s pub in west Clare afterwards, shooting the breeze.

That’s all he was doing with me as we looked out over the 18th green and the Old Head lighthouse. You’re young, you’re a top kicker, goddam it, you were born in San Diego. Maybe sometime we could… Trouble is the story broke in the Evening Echo that Saturday and the messages on my phone were summoning me to his bedroom the next day in Killiney Castle. No meeting room. This was personal. The instruction was terse. I’ll speak to you tomorrow night… I felt it wise to make directly for his room the following day and can paraphrase Briano’s imperfect prose: Don’t think I’m not aware what you are at ROG. I will cut you in two if you persist with that shit and hold Munster or Ireland over a barrel.

Putting It On The Line: The management team look tense as they make the short journey to Stade de France in 2002. Left to right, coach Eddie O'Sullivan; manager, Brian O'Brien; Mike McGurn, Niall O'Donovan and assistant coach, Declan Kidney. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Huizenga was only flying a kite. But Briano wasn’t long in torpedoing it out of the sky. He would have made men out of a lot of us with his discipline, his standards, respect, and values. He wouldn’t just grab you by the arm, he would squeeze your tricep just to make sure you realised this was not some casual, passing comment. This was ‘Are you listening there, kid’? This man was strong and possessed of a really good, firm handshake. The type of handshake that would sit you down.

A lot of folk would trace the origins of Munster’s success back to Shannon’s domination of the AIL, and with good reason. Briano had his team of pups there like Eddie Halvey, Alan Quinlan, Anthony Foley, with the likes of Gaillimh that bit older and keeping them on a leash – and then they had the younger pups like Marcus Horan coming through. O’Brien’s Shannon stirred that ability to get over the line and win games into that early Munster mix. Axel was really making his mark, Halvey was a big name, and they followed Gaillimh’s example just like the earlier ones had followed Noel Healy.

ON SONG: Brian O'Brien with the recorded version of the Munster standard Stand Up and Fight which he helped popularise at Thomond Park. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Con forwards would have had bruising clashes with the Shannon pack, the likes of Ian Murray, Frankie Sheahan, Paul McCarthy, Holl and Lenihan before them. Coming through after were Donnacha O’Callaghan, Mick O’Driscoll, David Corkery.

There was a new breed of cowboy in Munster - Frankie, Marcus, Martin Cahill, Wally, Colm McMahon, Quinny, Tom and myself, Barry Everitt, Killian Keane, Mike Mullins – but the old Shannon sheriff was still running the table.

This was a man who played centre in Shannon’s first Munster Senior Cup final in 1959 and went on to become the club’s first ever international player, winning a first Ireland cap in 1968. He had done plenty before he got his feet under the table in Munster.

Like Tom Tierney, he can rest easy now, knowing he left the jersey in a better place.

Living the Munster mantra.