Australia cancelled Irish citizen Marina Sologub's visa 'in national interest'

The Australian government cancelled the visa of Irish citizen Marina Sologub because she did not pass a “character test” and because it was “in the national interest”, it has emerged.

Australian media reported last weekend that the Cork woman had been declared a potential national security threat by the country’s domestic intelligence agency, which had advised the federal government to expel the Kazakhstan-born space industry consultant.

In response to questions about the grounds of the declaration, the Australian Department of Home Affairs told the Irish Examiner that it could not comment on individual cases.

A spokesperson said: “The Department works with law enforcement and intelligence partners to identify visa holders who are a risk to Australia’s national security.

“Section 501(3) of the Migration Act 1958 provides that the Minister may cancel a visa if the Minister reasonably suspects that a person does not pass the character test and the Minister is satisfied that the cancellation is in the national interest.”

The spokesperson said non-citizens in Australia, who do not hold a visa, "will be liable for detention and removal". Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed this week that an Irish citizen had sought consular assistance and said this was being provided.

Ms Sologub, an ethnic Russian, moved to Ireland as a young child and grew up in the Glanmire suburb of Cork city while she gained degrees in University College Cork.

She worked for two years for a constituency office and in the Oireachtas, followed by seven years in the National Space Centre in Cork and three years in Gas Networks Ireland and Irish Water – all part of critical national infrastructure.

Australian media claimed the assessment by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) was that Ms Sologub could pose a direct or indirect threat to national security. However, no specifics were publicly provided and no details have emerged of anything untoward about her work in Ireland.

Under Section 501(3) of the Migration Act, the power to cancel a visa is discretionary and can only be exercised by the minister personally, if two conditions are met: the minister reasonably suspects the person does not pass the “character test” and is satisfied the cancellation is “in the national interest”.

Section 4 states that the minister does not have to inform the parliament of the decision if the person was subject of an “adverse security assessment or a qualified security assessment” by ASIO – though there is no confirmation this applied to Ms Sologub.

Marina Sologub's visa was cancelled because she did not pass a “character test”.

ASIO documentation states that security assessments range from a simple check of personal details to an in-depth intelligence investigation. In most visa categories, a visa may not be issued (or must be cancelled) where ASIO determines the applicant to be “directly or indirectly a risk to security”.

In a statement, the Irish Department of Justice said it could not comment on the case and said Australia’s national security and immigration policies were matters for the authorities there.

It added: “As the State's security service, An Garda Síochána remains vigilant in relation to any allegations of activity that may have adverse implications for the security of the State.”