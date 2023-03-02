Irish Teacher: Why I believe children in single-sex schools are trapped in a fear-control model

But what are the consequences? Last summer, on their last day of school, a group of boys from a single-sex school made their way to a neighbouring single-sex girls’ school. One of the boys climbed on top of a friend’s shoulders, to a chorus of cheers, to stick a phallic sex toy above the girls’ school door. Within their own school, some boys stuck up posters about teachers checking their students for penis size. When I shared the footage and posters with people they laughed. I didn’t see the funny side then and I still don’t.
I feel uncomfortable when I see little children in square blazers going to their single-sex school. I see them as trapped in a fear-control model.