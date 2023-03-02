First Dates recap: Tipp man asks date 'Have you an OnlyFans?'

Aisling and Lochlainn

Gaeilgeoir Aisling from Galway is a proud Irishwoman - and she has the Bord Bia quality assurance mark tattooed on her behind to prove it.

The 23-year-old is happy in her own company, but she has a thing for "tall, skinny, bisexual" men. The cherry-on-top would be if he spoke Irish though...

Aisling First Dates Ireland

Enter Lochlainn, also 23, from Armagh, who has a cúpla focal of his own. Aisling wastes no time in inspecting how much Irish he really has... luckily, she's impressed.

"He's really handsome," she tells her friend on the phone in the toilet, "good craic, and he has Irish. ARMAGH Irish."

At the end of the night, Aisling gives Lochlainn a score of "at least nine" out of ten for his first proper date - and a chance at another one. He's happy to oblige.

Gary and Cherry

Cherry First Dates Ireland

Former Ireland’s Got Talent contestant Gary hasn't had much luck in love.

The Tipp man says he think he's been unsuccessful in past relationships because he is "fully mad". He's looking for someone who can actually handle his "energy".

He's paired up with model Cherry, 32, from Cavan.

"Growing up I loved Jessie Rabbite and Pamela Anderson, which I feel, explains a lot," she says, adding that she never goes anyway without her heels. "Four inches, minimum." She's talking about the heels, just to be clear.

They've barely exchanged names, when Gary is bringing up Ireland's Got Talent and asks Cherry if she's heard of MC Daycent - and would she like to see him doing an impression.

If it was a bit much for Cherry, Gary gets payback when she starts going into birth charts, rising moons and suns and...

"No, stop it, stop it, no...", he says, not even trying to hold back judgment.

Then, out of nowhere, he asks her if she was an OnlyFans.

Gary First Dates Ireland

"Do I have a what?" Cherry says, clearly taken aback. Maybe he's asking because she's an Instagram model, and she's brought up Boudoir pics on the date?

"Do you have an OnlyFans," he repeats, undeterred.

"No," she says, and is quickly asked what her opinion is on it.

"Absolutely no problem if they want to do it. I am very sex positive," she says. "A lot of lads see what I do, the lingerie and the swimwear, and they make assumptions.

"It's that small town mentality," she says.

Gary and Cherry said "definite mates" at the end of the date but - there was no spark.

Victoria and Joseph

Victoria First Dates Ireland

Melbourne native Victoria is living in Mayo and studying dentistry in Latvia. Unsurprisingly, she says she doesn't have much time for people who are a bore.

"I am a closeted hopeless romantic," she admits, "Pursue me like a romance novel... not the modern ones."

She's looking for someone with really good hair and a good pair of teeth - and no tracksuits.

"I want someone who will make me snort with laughter."

She's paired with 21-year old Joseph from Meath who says he's not your "average date".

And, he's definitely not boring.

He's visited 44 countries so far in his short time on the planet, and he's hoping to become the youngest Irishman to travel the world.

"I've 11 years to do it," he says with a grin.

Joseph First Dates Ireland

The pair chat about school bullies and Joseph losing his dad suddenly amongst other bits, and seem to be getting on great.

But, when asked whether they'd like to see eachother romantically again, Joseph asks to go first - to say that while he had a great time, he saw their connection more as a friendship.

"Oh thank god," Victoria says, she was thinking the same thing.

"You are so lovely," she said.

Selina and Gordon

Selina First Dates Ireland

Gordon from Carlow admits he's been single most of his adult life. The 43-year-old says he's not fussy but also won’t "settle for the sake of it".

He wants someone who's kind, honest and in to fitness.

He's paired up with adrenaline junkie Selina, who loves a bit of "danger".

The 36-year-old says now that she's "matured a bit," she's looking for someone who is a bit more "solid".

Their chat touches on Selina's love of cold water sea swimming ("You're really not selling this to me," Gordon says, we concur), cycling, kickboxing, spinning.... the list goes on. She's definitely checked off fitness so.

Gordon has a sense of adventure too - he's eaten crickets in Mexico sure.

At the end of the night, Selina said he had "great eye contact," and was "very good looking". Gordon reluctantly agreed to even try a bit of sea-swimming.