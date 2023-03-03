Pope Francis praises late Cork bishop's devotion to those in need 

The ministry of Bishop David O’Connell was marked by his profound concern for the poor, immigrants, and those in need, according to Pope Francis.

A message of condolence to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was read out by Archbishop Jose Gomez during a Mass for Bishop O’Connell in Hacienda Heights, a short distance from where the bishop was found shot a number of times in his home on February 18.

Bishop O’Connell will be laid to rest on Friday evening, Irish time, in a crypt in the Cathedral of Los Angeles.

He was a native of Brooklodge and celebrated his first Mass as a newly ordained priest in Glounthaune in June 1979. He was consecrated a bishop in Los Angeles in 2015.

His brother, Kieran, and other members of Bishop O’Connell’s family have travelled to Los Angeles for his funeral.

Kieran said he will always cherish memories of spending last Christmas together, just two months before his murder in Los Angeles.

Bishop O'Connell's brother addressed a large congregation at the Mass in Hacienda Heights on, recalling the family’s last visit to Los Angeles at Christmas, including having Christmas Dinner together.

He said: “We will forever cherish those memories.”

He expressed heartfelt thanks to the parishioners and wider community of San Gabriel in Los Angeles, where Bishop O’Connell ministered, for the “outpouring of love and support”.

He said: “As my older brother, he was an immense support to me during the passing of our parents and also my brothers and sister. Dave got us through tough times. He always said it was God’s plan and thanked god for their wonderful lives. It has been a fitting reminder to us during this past week that his passing was God’s plan and we have to give thanks for his wonderful life and for the legacy and good work here in Los Angeles.”

He recalled the delight of their late mother Joan when Bishop O’Connell was ordained a priest at All Hallows College in Dublin, fulfilling his childhood dream.

“It was the proudest moment for our family and for the whole community when he said his first Mass in our local parish church in Glounthaune.” Even though he loved to return to Cork, Kieran said his family knew Los Angeles was his home.

But he said that his beloved brother took an active role in the rearing of Kieran and his wife Paula’s four children, and his other nieces.

He told the congregation: “He was at every milestone in their lives.”

Meanwhile, n a message to Bishop O’Connell’s archdiocese, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that Pope Francis gives thanks for the Corkman’s “years of devoted priestly and episcopal ministry to the Church in Los Angeles, marked especially by his profound concern for the poor, immigrants and those in need, his efforts to uphold the sanctity and dignity of God’s gift of life and his zeal for fostering solidarity, cooperation and peace within the local community".

The message added that the Pope “prays that all who honor his memory will be confirmed in the resolve to reject the ways of violence and overcome evil with good.”

After reading the message, Archbishop Gomez told the congregation: “It is especially beautiful that we have a message from Pope Francis for the family and for the friends and parishioners and all of us in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and it is beautiful that Pope Francis is praying for us and praying especially for Bishop Dave.”

President Biden

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre has said that President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden “join Archbishop Gomez, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and the entire Catholic community in the mourning of Bishop David O’Connell”.

She added: “We also express our sympathy and prayers for the family and friends of the Bishop, who will certainly remember his legacy of service to those on the margins of society. And so, again, we offer up our condolences to the community.”

The husband of Bishop O’Connell’s housekeeper has been charged with the murder. Carlos Medina, 61, will appear in court on the charge on March 22.