Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer's appeal against conviction to be heard today
Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer is to have his appeal against his conviction heard today following his successful challenge to the legislation used to retain and access his mobile phone data.
Today will be a mainly cloudy day with a few spots of light rain or drizzle, but overall plenty of dry weather.
There will be some brighter breaks in places, with moderate southerly breezes. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox