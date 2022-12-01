Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Fire safety defects uncovered in one of the State's largest housing developments: Fire safety defects have been uncovered in one of the largest housing developments in the State following the purchase of €60m worth of the homes by a major build-to-rent investor. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Citizens will pick up the tab for building defects: Nobody is responsible for anything which leaves citizens to pick up the tab. >>READ MORE.

Cork car rental worker accused of buying himself €3k of diesel on fuel card: A 40-year-old man who worked with two different car rental companies in Cork has been charged with using DCI fuel cards for 70 separate transactions where he allegedly bought himself a total of €3,300 worth of diesel for himself.>>READ MORE.

All children with autism 'should have access to essential summer programme': All children with autism should have access to the “essential” Summer Programme, and the Minister for Education should ensure that all Special Schools provide it next year, a landmark report to be published on Thursday has urged. >>READ MORE.

Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer's appeal against conviction to be heard today

Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer is to have his appeal against his conviction heard today following his successful challenge to the legislation used to retain and access his mobile phone data. >>READ MORE.

Irish manufacturing records sharp drop in demand as recession fears grow: Irish factories experienced a sharp slowdown in manufacturing activity last month as fears of a global recession continue to creep higher. >>READ MORE.

Thursday at the World Cup: Crunch time for Martinez's Red Devils: The second-ranked side in the world against the 13th and it is Roberto Martinez’s Belgium who must find a lot more to have a chance of surviving.>>READ MORE.

Bernard O'Shea: My alternatives to the Christmas office party conundrum: "Covid, like it or lump it, has put paid to the idea that we need to be in an office to be productive, and we’ve shown that we humans can bond online digitally. So why persist with the office party?">>READ MORE.

Simone Gannon: Give your makeup bag a festive makeover: With only three weekends to go until the big day, it’s time to give your makeup bag a fabulously festive makeover. Get ready for glossy skin, sparkly eyes, champagne-hued highlight and showstopping statement lips that last all day (and night).>>READ MORE.

