Irish manufacturing records sharp drop in demand as recession fears grow

Irish factories experienced a sharp slowdown in manufacturing activity last month as fears of a global recession continue to creep higher.

Manufacturing output declined in November as the sector recorded the steepest contraction of new orders since the start of the pandemic around May 2020, according to AIB’s latest manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, or PMI.

“New orders, including export orders, declined for a sixth consecutive month, registering quite a sharp fall in November. This led to a renewed drop in output, the fifth decline in the past six months,” said AIB’s chief economist Oliver Mangan.

Excluding the pandemic, the falls in new work and production were the strongest since August 2009, when the last recession gripped Ireland.

Manufacturing across the globe is battling soaring costs such as energy and materials, while new orders are slowing due to people tightening their belts as inflation continues to bite.

This reduced demand for inputs gave the sector some relief, though as it eased cost pressures on manufacturers.

Weakened demand led to a fall in buying activity among manufacturers for the fourth time in five months, and at the strongest rate since June 2020.

However, output prices rose for the 26th successive month in November despite this slight relief as firms continued to pass on higher input costs to customers as a result of stubborn inflation.

Inflation rate slowed

The rate of inflation slowed to a 20-month low but remained at a higher level than in any period prior to April 2021.

There was another small silver lining for manufacturers as the decline in output activity allowed factories to continue to work through backlogs of orders.

“Order backlogs fell for a seventh consecutive month as weak demand allowed firms catch up on existing orders,” said Mr Mangan.

“With backlogs easing and new orders falling sharply, firms cut employment for the first time in over two years, albeit only marginally,” he added.

The PMI fell for the seventh time in eight months to 48.7 in November from 51.4 in October, signalling the first overall deterioration in operating conditions in the goods-producing sector since two years ago.

Any figure over 50 indicates overall improvement in the sector, but if it goes the other way the sector enters contraction territory.

Supply chain pressures also relaxed somewhat, with only 18% of firms reporting longer suppliers’ delivery times, the lowest in over two years, showed the survey.

Employment fell

The PMI also showed employment in the manufacturing sector fell for the first time since 2020, albeit marginally, due to the drop in new orders.

Overall, the outlook for the industry over the next two months remains optimistic, said Mr Mangan.

“Inflationary pressures, while still elevated, are easing, with the rate of increase in input prices at its lowest in 21 months and output price inflation at a 20-month low,” said Mr Mangan.

In terms of the 12-month outlook, sentiment while still positive, fell to its joint-lowest level in the past two years, as fears of a recession mount," he said.