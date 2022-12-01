Simone Gannon: Give your makeup bag a festive makeover

Huda Beauty Empowered Lip Trio

Huda Beauty Empowered Lip Trio is a limited edition set that will help you power up your pout this festive season. The set includes a super creamy, matte lip contour pencil in the shade Pinky Brown, a full-size Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in the shade Interview (a gorgeous warm, peachy nude), and a mini-size Silk Illuminating Lip Balm in a sheer gold shade. I don’t know what I love more, the beautiful lip products or the super chic, gold reusable lip-shaped case they come in! Gorgeous.

€30 available from feelunique.com.

RMS Beauty Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow

The last thing you want on a night out is an eyeshadow that doesn’t stay in place. Am I right? Enter RMS Beauty’s long-lasting and crease-proof cream eyeshadows. Available in six seriously pigmented, metallic shades, one swipe is enough for a showstopping, luminous, light-reflective eye look. Quick-drying and buildable, create a dramatic eye look in record time with fingers or a brush (or layer them together for extra spice). The formula contains organic green tea and peptides so they’re a great option for sensitive eyes, too.

€28 each from Space NK.

Sensai Glowing Base

Prime your skin for makeup and get that lit-from-within glow with this dreamy base from Sensai Beauty. Containing pearlescent pigments, this smooths and corrects while adding the most beautiful glow to the skin. Apply after moisturising for a flawless, luminous base, or mix with foundation for an extra gilded glow. The luxurious bottle will instantly level up your makeup bag, too.

€45 from sensai-cosmetics.com.

Charlotte Tilbury Hypnotising Pop Shots

No one delivers amped-up eyes quite like Charlotte Tilbury, and she’s done it again with Hypnotising Pop Shots. Available in seven glorious shades, these are shimmery, intensely pigmented single eyeshadows inspired by diamonds, according to the brand. Each shade is encased in a tiny, jewel-embellished compact and can be quickly swiped over the eyes for instant shimmer on the go or built up for some serious eye drama. Fabulous darling!

€30 each from Arnotts.

Chantecaille Lip Crystal in Pink Opal

Laid-back glamour for your lips, this stunning lipstick from Chantecaille has repeatedly sold out since its launch in October. Delivering maximum metallic shine thanks to its unique pearl-infused formula, wear it alone for a wash of soft pink sparkling colour this festive season or as a high octane gloss over your favourite statement lipstick. Packaged in a sophisticated, party-ready, limited-edition mint green magnetic case, it’s the perfect ‘to-my-makeup-bag-from-me’ gift.

€50 from spacenk.com.

Vita Liberata Body Blur from Cloud 10 Beauty

Need a faux glow without the commitment? Vita Liberata Body Blur to the rescue. One of the best instant body bronzers on the market, this is luxurious, hassle-free instant tanning in a hurry. A light, creamy formula, it’s easy to apply, dries quickly, and delivers a full coverage, soft focus glow - it’s long-wearing and water-resistant, too. Apply with a mitt for best results, wait a minute for it to dry, and that’s it! A festive makeup bag essential.

Available in five shades. €34.95 from cloud10beauty.

Sculpted by Aimee Liquid Lights

What’s not to love about tiny tubes of highlight and blush (especially when they’re from a brilliant Irish brand)? Whether you have five minutes to get ready or fifty-five, Sculpted by Aimee Liquid Lights will quickly level up any makeup look. There are lots of great shades to choose from, but my personal favourites are Rosy Glow, a pretty, complexion-lifting pink blush, and Gilded Glow, a gorgeous, golden-hued highlight that can be used alone or mixed with foundation for extra luminescence. Did I mention they’re only €14 each? No one will judge you if you decide to buy them all (like me).

Available in five shades. €14 each from sculptedbyaimee.com.

Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick

Dinner proof, drinks proof, everything proof, Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick is your best friend this festive season. A weightless, comfortable, intensely pigmented lipstick that lasts well, forever - hence the name. Nothing will make this luxurious baby budge, and the formula doesn’t sacrifice on comfort either, thanks to some skin-loving hydrating ingredients, including jojoba oil and red peony extract. There are 22 gorgeous shades to choose from, including 999 Forever Dior, an iconic, blue-toned, suits-everyone red. Divine.

Available in 22 shades. €44.50 each from Brown Thomas.