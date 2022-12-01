Bernard O'Shea: My alternatives to the Christmas office party conundrum

I haven’t been to a work Christmas party for the last seven years. I would love a night out for a few festive drinks, so I’m surprised that some employees dread their annual outings.
According to The Institute of Leadership and Management UK, “a poll of 1,000 workers ... found that just over a quarter (27%) of respondents are none too keen on the idea of work Christmas parties because they don’t believe employees should be ‘forced’ into fun at the whims of their bosses.
“The party-pooping doesn’t stop there: 34% said they don’t enjoy socialising with colleagues at Yuletide bashes whatsoever, never mind what shape the occasions take. Meanwhile, 30% said they find Christmas parties too intimidatingly cliquey.”
Since Covid, a large percentage of the workforce is either hybrid or fully remote. Two of my friends started jobs last year and have never been in the office, so the idea of having to meet all their Zoom colleagues and, God forbid, their boss, in the flesh for the first time at a party freaks them out.
Also, Covid, like it or lump it, has put paid to the idea that we need to be in an office to be productive, and we’ve shown that we humans can bond online digitally. So why persist with the office party?
I love the idea of heading out early, having a few pre-dinner drinks, then a meal and topping the night off, talking complete and utter rubbish to anyone who will listen. But for some, this is a living nightmare.
As one close friend told me years ago, “I have to hang out with them at work. That’s my job, but they don’t get to tell me what to do with my social life, even if it’s just for one night.”
We’re all aware the office Christmas party can leave you with a sore head the next day, and it can also leave you with massive regret. Especially if, full of alcohol, you said and did things that, in normal circumstances, you wouldn’t dream of, from possibly kissing the wrong person under the mistletoe, to telling your boss exactly how you feel. No amount of Solpadeine can erase the embarrassment. Why do we do it?
Here are my five alternatives to the traditional work Christmas Party.
The best of luck to everyone heading out this year after being forced to stay indoors for the last two years. Just remember, as well, to get the following day off.