Cork car rental worker accused of buying himself €3k of diesel on fuel card

A 40-year-old man who worked with two different car rental companies in Cork has been charged with using DCI fuel cards for 70 separate transactions where he allegedly bought himself a total of €3,300 worth of diesel for himself.

Garda Conor Cronin brought Artur Ostrowski of Eagle Valley, Wilton, Cork, before Cork District Court on 11 sample charges.

Garda Cronin gave Judge Marian O’Leary an outline of the allegations in the case so that she could decide on whether or not to accept jurisdiction to hear the case.

“On April 10, 2021, I received a report from the manager of Europcar at South Terrace. He had done an audit and found that 32 transactions were carried out between July 2020 and March 2021 totalling over €1,500.

“Artur Ostrowski was a former employee of Europcar where it is alleged he also took a picture of a DCI fuel card and used the details 32 times.

“It was found that he was also employed at Enterprise Rent-a-car and that he allegedly took a photo of a DCI fuel card. Between June 2020 and April 2021 there were 38 transactions on that card,” Garda Cronin said.

Fuel was allegedly purchased at Circle K in Frankfield, Amber on Bandon Road, the South Link service station, and the West Link service station.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, who was appointed on free legal aid to represent the accused, said: “I would ask for a two-week adjournment to get instructions.”

Judge Marian O’Leary accepted jurisdiction for the case and granted the adjournment for a fortnight.