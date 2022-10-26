Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, October 26

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

An Bord Pleanála issues may see attempt to change its cultural norms, internal report claims: The litany of misgovernance and malpractice issues uncovered in An Bord Pleanála suggest there may be a concerted attempt to change cultural norms that have served the organisation well for over 40 years, according to an internal report. >>READ MORE.

Governments still prioritising fossil fuels in spite of damage to human health, report finds: Governments are still prioritising the use of fossil fuels in spite of the severe damage to people's health caused by climate change, a major new report has warned. >>READ MORE.

Clodagh Finn: Anyone can fall into addiction — it’s time to end the stigma: Influencer Trisha Lewis's honesty about her gambling addiction will help many people in desperate need of help. >>READ MORE.

Review of €100m Cork elective hospital file ‘being finalised’: Crucial documents needed for the development of a new €100m elective hospital in Cork will be dealt with for sign-off as quickly as possible, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has assured. >>READ MORE.

Coastguard defends €400k spend on branded merchandise: The Irish Coast Guard has defended a planned spend of more than €400,000 on branded hats, pencils, rulers, towels, and other promotional products. >>READ MORE.

Winter electricity prices forecast to tumble by 2027 thanks to offshore wind: The all-Ireland electricity will hit the target of generating 80% of its power from renewables thanks to offshore wind by 2030, and winter electricity costs will tumble as early as 2027. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Munster should look to Arsenal in their own all-or-nothing journey: The parallels between Mikel Arteta's rejuvenated Gunners and Graham Rowntree's project are striking. >>READ MORE.

Wild Lights preview: What is this year’s theme at Dublin Zoo and is it worth the entrance fee?: Wild Lights opens at Dublin Zoo this weekend and Denise O’Donoghue had a sneak peek at what’s on offer this year at the popular event. >>READ MORE.

Jazzanova put a live twist on techno classics for Guinness Cork Jazz Festival: The renowned production crew have expanded into a full-on live experience for their tribute to a seminal Detroit label. >>READ MORE.

Blustery today with scattered showers, some heavy with a chance of thunderstorms.

There will be good sunny spells throughout the day as well. Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C degrees. The showers will become more isolated in the evening as the winds ease for a time.

